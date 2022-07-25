ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby Wrestling Hall of Fame comes to fruition

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
Organizers will induct individuals, teams during the Aug. 6 unveiling ceremony.

Thanks to the efforts of past graduates and current coaches and administrators, the history of Canby High School's wrestling program will soon be celebrated.

The unveiling of the Canby High School Wrestling Hall of Fame will occur Aug. 6 at the high school, highlighted by the induction of 131 individual state placers and 21 state trophy teams from 1948 to 2022.

The creation of the hall was the brainchild of a group of former Cougar wrestlers who wanted to see the celebration of the program's storied past be the springboard for rekindling community excitement for wrestling in the present and future. But the creation of the hall is more than that, it's a chance to rekindle relationships that were galvanized during wrestling careers at Canby High School.

"We have a great tradition here," said Norm Berney, a state champion for the Cougars at 136 pounds in 1963. "I'd come back to a Canby wrestling match not long ago and I kind of decided that I'd like to help recreate the enthusiasm for wrestling in Canby."

Berney, along with Jim Gadberry, Bill Scott and other former Cougars have found that the passion for being a Cougar wrestler hasn't disappeared as they continue to connect with former Cougars leading up to the Hall of Fame event.

It all will culminate from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Canby High School cafeteria and wrestling room. There will be a social hour from 2 to 3 p.m. Wrestlers, coaches and teams will be feted during an event that was truly created at the grassroots level.

Berney said that the Canby School District, along with Canby AD Ben Wineger and the CHS wrestling coaches, have been a huge support throughout.

In addition to the Hall of Fame creation, a new scholarship will be offered as well. Open to anyone who has wrestled at least a year for the CHS program, the scholarship will start out as a $500 gift, but everyone involved sees this new tradition growing in both size and resources. Again, it's a chance to help turn a spark into a flame for wrestling in Canby.

For more information on the HOF ceremony or the work being done for the Canby Wrestling Hall of Fame, send an email to jimgadberry@yahoo.com or call Gadberry at 360-601-0625. To RSVP, go to tinyurl.com/canbyhof.

