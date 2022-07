The MLB trade deadline is a little more than a week away, and all of the chatter has been about whether or not the Nationals will deal superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Plenty of teams have reportedly checked in on Soto, but one executive believes that Dodgers NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, are the most likely team to pull off a Soto blockbuster.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO