ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Aquaman star Jason Momoa involved in head-on collision with motorcyclist

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gt1iH_0greLtYk00

The Hollywood actor was not hurt in the incident, while the motorcyclist sustained “minor, non-life threatening injuries”.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan jumped lanes and smashed into Momoa’s vehicle head-on.

The Aquaman star was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile at the time, according to Hollywood Life, and “remained on scene throughout the investigation”.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

New Footage: Jason Momoa Seen Walking Back To His Car Unscathed After Scary Crash With Motorcyclist

Jason Momoa was seen walking back to his car as paramedics came to the rescue and helped out the motorcyclist when the two were involved in a scary head-on crash. According to new footage, there's several fire trucks. The actor, who was wearing an orange shirt, was spotted on the side of the road walking back to his car, and fortunately, it looked like he came out of the incident unscathed. The injured rider is not in the video, but you can see their bike and gear on the road.
CALABASAS, CA
CBS News

Jason Momoa helps motorcyclist after they crash in Calabasas

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a car accident with a motorcycle Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it happened around 11 a.m. Sunday when the Aquaman star was driving on Old Topanga Road in Calabasas. A motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly in the path of Momoa's vehicle.
CALABASAS, CA
Cinemablend

Jason Momoa And His Ex Were Spotted Together Just Weeks After Alleged Split

After his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa’s alleged romantic life has been as well-covered as the production of his upcoming movie Fast X. Shortly after his split from Bonet was announced, the two were spotted together, which inspired hope that they might reconcile. Flash forward to the current moment, in which similar thoughts have been stoked by the sight of Momoa and recent ex-girlfriend Eiza González after they were seen together just weeks after they had allegedly broken up.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Reportedly Rekindles Romance With Past Girlfriend

Jason Momoa and his ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez are reportedly testing the waters and may be getting back together soon. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Momoa and Gonzalez have been spending some time together, but emphasized that it's nothing serious – yet. This is the latest indication that Momoa's split from his wife Lisa Bonet is going to stick.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
TMZ.com

Jason Momoa Motorcycle Crash Video Shows Aftermath of Accident

5:03 PM PT -- TMZ has obtained video of the crash scene after the fact ... and sure enough, you can see Jason walking back to his car as paramedics tend to the motorcyclist behind him. Check out the footage -- taken from a camera mounted to someone's bike who...
ACCIDENTS
E! News

Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

Watch: Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California. Jason Momoa is OK following a car accident in Topanga, Calif. this past weekend. The incident took place on Old Topanga Road at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by KTLA. Citing the report, the Los Angeles news outlet said a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his bike when he crossed the middle line in the road and went "directly into the path" of Momoa's car, resulting in Avagimyan being "ejected from his motorcycle."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Jason Momoa Still Touting His Love For Motorcycles After His Accident Earlier This Week

Jason Momoa may be a badass, as well as play many of them in upcoming movies, but the man’s still human. One wouldn’t blame him for shying away from his love of motorcycles in recent days, especially when a fellow rider crashed into Momoa’s muscle car during a recent accident. However, it doesn’t look like that’s the case, as the Aquaman 2 star is still touting his love for motorcycles through a recent promotional campaign.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaman#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Hollywood Life
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy