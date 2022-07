And just like that the new Jacoby Creek Bridge has been moved to its permanent home! Crews worked overnight last weekend on U.S. 101 between Arcata and Eureka to prepare and complete the big move using the jack-and-slide technique, lifting the bridge up and sliding it into place inch-by-inch. You can see the whole thing in just over a minute in this timelapse video.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO