Amazon has seemingly leaked the Hogwarts Legacy release date on the Amazon website ahead of any official announcement. Since the game’s initial announcement back in 2020, Hogwarts Legacy has become one of the most anticipated games out there. This is because players will be able to live their Hogwarts fantasy in a true RPG open-world setting. The hype became even more insane when a gameplay video dropped earlier this year in Sony’s State of Play. Naturally from all the excitement fans would be on the lookout for announcements on Hogwarts Legacy’s official release date. As of right now, we’re aware that the game is coming out sometime in the holiday season. However, it seems that Amazon accidentally revealed the release date on its website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO