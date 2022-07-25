QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you concerned about the recent uptick in COVID cases across Mid-Missouri and the state?

Missouri DHSS

On Friday, the state of Missouri reported 13,180 new coronavirus cases for the week of July 14 through July 20, with over 1,000 patients hospitalized.

Across the state, there are 47 communities, including Boone, Callaway, Pettis, Morgan and Saline County, that are considered to have a high COVID community level.

