QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you concerned about the recent uptick in COVID cases across Mid-Missouri and the state?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
On Friday, the state of Missouri reported 13,180 new coronavirus cases for the week of July 14 through July 20, with over 1,000 patients hospitalized.

Across the state, there are 47 communities, including Boone, Callaway, Pettis, Morgan and Saline County, that are considered to have a high COVID community level.

Are you concerned about the recent uptick in COVID cases across Mid-Missouri and the state? Vote in the poll below.

CW Thorn
2d ago

Concerned? Of course, I'm also concerned about high pollen counts and increases in the common cold. This question seems to be bait to start a political debate and seems to already be working.

Nicki Collins
2d ago

I'm more concerned that Brandon is letting in unvaccinated illegals. I dont know why if its such a concern why the President that is suppose to want all of us vaccinated let's so many unvaccinated illegals in..When will our government do its job and try to protect Americans.

Polly Miller
2d ago

nope I do not fear anything when it my time to go it my time to go only god know when it my time

