Gas prices continue to descend little by little each day. Triple-A reports that the national average cost for regular unleaded gasoline is $4.30 a gallon, a two-cent drop from yesterday, a 16-cent drop from last week, and a 59-cent drop from last month. A lack of demand for gas is the main reason gas prices are going down, along with the continued drop in the cost of crude oil. At the end of trading yesterday, the cost of crude oil was $95.25 a gallon, which is significantly less than where the price when gas prices were at their highest.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO