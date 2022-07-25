Mostly cloudy with rain showers by morning; Cooler week ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few showers Tuesday morning

Wet at times through Thursday

Pleasant weekend ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers by morning, especially south of I-70. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and a storm possible, mainly morning then drying out after lunchtime. Clouds break for some late day sun. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with some showers and a few storms possible at times. An isolated strong storm may develop in the afternoon. Highs around the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: More sun north. Passing showers south of I-70. Highs around degrees 80 which is cooler than normal.

FRIDAY: Another cooler than normal day in the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds.

SATURDAY: A dry day with more sunshine. Highs in the low 80s. A beautiful day for the Dayton Air Show.

SUNDAY: A nice end to the weekend. Highs around 80 again and dry with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Sun and a few clouds for Monday and warmer with a high in the middle 80s.

