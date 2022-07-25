Mostly cloudy with rain showers by morning; Cooler week ahead
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Few showers Tuesday morning
- Wet at times through Thursday
- Pleasant weekend ahead
DETAILED FORECAST:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers by morning, especially south of I-70. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and a storm possible, mainly morning then drying out after lunchtime. Clouds break for some late day sun. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with some showers and a few storms possible at times. An isolated strong storm may develop in the afternoon. Highs around the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: More sun north. Passing showers south of I-70. Highs around degrees 80 which is cooler than normal.
FRIDAY: Another cooler than normal day in the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds.
SATURDAY: A dry day with more sunshine. Highs in the low 80s. A beautiful day for the Dayton Air Show.
SUNDAY: A nice end to the weekend. Highs around 80 again and dry with partly cloudy skies.
MONDAY: Sun and a few clouds for Monday and warmer with a high in the middle 80s.
