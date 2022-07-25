ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Mostly cloudy with rain showers by morning; Cooler week ahead

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Few showers Tuesday morning
  • Wet at times through Thursday
  • Pleasant weekend ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers by morning, especially south of I-70. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3AQV_0greIlqn00
Monday Weather

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and a storm possible, mainly morning then drying out after lunchtime. Clouds break for some late day sun. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RVPA_0greIlqn00
Monday Weather

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with some showers and a few storms possible at times. An isolated strong storm may develop in the afternoon. Highs around the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: More sun north. Passing showers south of I-70. Highs around degrees 80 which is cooler than normal.

FRIDAY: Another cooler than normal day in the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YCHv_0greIlqn00
Monday Weather

SATURDAY: A dry day with more sunshine. Highs in the low 80s. A beautiful day for the Dayton Air Show.

SUNDAY: A nice end to the weekend. Highs around 80 again and dry with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Sun and a few clouds for Monday and warmer with a high in the middle 80s.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Heavy Rain#The Dayton Air Show#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy