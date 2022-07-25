How the new 'All Persons Trail' at Allens Pond is making nature accessible to everyone

DARTMOUTH — Jerry Berrier was never one to allow his blindness to hold him back. He was even able to spin it into a job as an accessibility consultant .

But he was never able to see the nature that he heard all around him. The opening of the All Persons Trail at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary Thursday was a game-changer.

"Wow," he said toward the end of the walk, hand feeling a 3D model of a salamander by the site of a vernal pool. "I never knew what a salamander looked like."

"I am just delighted."

Equal access

Berrier was among the about 75 people on hand for the trail's unveiling as the 13th of Mass Audubon's trails; timed to correspond with the organization's Celebrating Access to Nature Weekend.

"We are here to celebrate all that we do to expand access to nature," said Lauren Kras, South East Regional Director for Mass Audubon .

"It's not just what we do, but what all of you do," Kras told the crowd.

The new trail is a part of Mass Audubon's Action Agenda. The Agenda looks to not only increase access to trails for those with mobility and sensory disabilities, but also those from low-income backgrounds through scholarships and educational programs.

According to Mass Audubon — which is independent from the national Audubon Society — the trail was financed with money from a $6 million settlement related to the 2003 Bouchard Oil Spill in Buzzards Bay.

The trail is a half-mile loop that begins by a parking lot near the Stone Barn. Along the path's way toward its terminus at a nearby vernal pool, it goes through fields and marsh land.

The sounds of birds and the feel of the wind — constants on the experience — are tangible signs of the trail's goal: to create opportunities for people with disabilities to experience nature.

"It would be foolish for me to say I don't miss a lot," Berrier said. "But I can hear the American goldfinch. I can smell the plants."

Features the new trail includes

There are 13 stops along the trail. The first 10 are focused on the natural history, cultural history, and ecological management of the area.

Among the features of the trail is a sensory garden meant to allow people — children and adults — to have a more tactile experience with the area flora. It features a variety of native plants.

One of the most prominent yet maybe underrated features of the trail is the rope which enables blind people to follow the trail.

"It's a good rope," said Berrier, who also worked on the project. "It's thick enough to be held onto and smooth," making the grip comfortable.

Before each of the stops along the trail are a number of beads with a coded shape. Sphere means there's a sign coming up, disc means a reflective stop, and square means a place to sit.

All signage includes Braille and is accompanied by an optional audio guided tour narrated by Fun 107's Christopher "Gazelle" Arsenault.

"This is one of my favorite things I've ever done," he said, adding that the trail did more than just expand access to nature. "It's a way to find yourself. You have a bad day, you can come walk these trails."

Once completed one-way, the trail includes three spots where hikers can stop and reflect upon their relationship with nature.

"They invite people to think about nature," said Lucy Gertz, director of adult education for Mass Audubon. "And on how they can be better stewards of the Earth and have hope for a good future for the planet."

