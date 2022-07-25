ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

How the new 'All Persons Trail' at Allens Pond is making nature accessible to everyone

By Kevin G. Andrade, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

DARTMOUTH — Jerry Berrier was never one to allow his blindness to hold him back. He was even able to spin it into a job as an accessibility consultant .

But he was never able to see the nature that he heard all around him. The opening of the All Persons Trail at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary Thursday was a game-changer.

"Wow," he said toward the end of the walk, hand feeling a 3D model of a salamander by the site of a vernal pool. "I never knew what a salamander looked like."

"I am just delighted."

Preservation efforts: How Mass Audubon is preserving a 'living laboratory' to study climate change at Allens Pond

Equal access

Berrier was among the about 75 people on hand for the trail's unveiling as the 13th of Mass Audubon's trails; timed to correspond with the organization's Celebrating Access to Nature Weekend.

"We are here to celebrate all that we do to expand access to nature," said Lauren Kras, South East Regional Director for Mass Audubon .

"It's not just what we do, but what all of you do," Kras told the crowd.

The new trail is a part of Mass Audubon's Action Agenda. The Agenda looks to not only increase access to trails for those with mobility and sensory disabilities, but also those from low-income backgrounds through scholarships and educational programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6FkG_0greIGgO00

According to Mass Audubon — which is independent from the national Audubon Society — the trail was financed with money from a $6 million settlement related to the 2003 Bouchard Oil Spill in Buzzards Bay.

The trail is a half-mile loop that begins by a parking lot near the Stone Barn. Along the path's way toward its terminus at a nearby vernal pool, it goes through fields and marsh land.

The sounds of birds and the feel of the wind — constants on the experience — are tangible signs of the trail's goal: to create opportunities for people with disabilities to experience nature.

"It would be foolish for me to say I don't miss a lot," Berrier said. "But I can hear the American goldfinch. I can smell the plants."

New BBQ joint: Missing Link food trailer opens in Dartmouth — here's what's on the menu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOU0e_0greIGgO00

Features the new trail includes

There are 13 stops along the trail. The first 10 are focused on the natural history, cultural history, and ecological management of the area.

Among the features of the trail is a sensory garden meant to allow people — children and adults — to have a more tactile experience with the area flora. It features a variety of native plants.

One of the most prominent yet maybe underrated features of the trail is the rope which enables blind people to follow the trail.

"It's a good rope," said Berrier, who also worked on the project. "It's thick enough to be held onto and smooth," making the grip comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoL5j_0greIGgO00

Before each of the stops along the trail are a number of beads with a coded shape. Sphere means there's a sign coming up, disc means a reflective stop, and square means a place to sit.

All signage includes Braille and is accompanied by an optional audio guided tour narrated by Fun 107's Christopher "Gazelle" Arsenault.

"This is one of my favorite things I've ever done," he said, adding that the trail did more than just expand access to nature. "It's a way to find yourself. You have a bad day, you can come walk these trails."

'No room for error': How these local restaurants are navigating inflation in food prices

Once completed one-way, the trail includes three spots where hikers can stop and reflect upon their relationship with nature.

"They invite people to think about nature," said Lucy Gertz, director of adult education for Mass Audubon. "And on how they can be better stewards of the Earth and have hope for a good future for the planet."

Contact Kevin G. Andrade at kandrade@s-t.com and follow him on Twitter: @ KevinGAndrade . Support local journalism and subscribe to the Standard-Times today!

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: How the new 'All Persons Trail' at Allens Pond is making nature accessible to everyone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buzzards Bay, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Dartmouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Dartmouth, MA
WCVB

Plane ends up in trees on Cape Cod after landing mishap

No serious injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a small plane crashed into the woods on Cape Cod. The plane ended up with its nose in the trees at Cape Cod Airfield in Barnstable. A police officer on the scene said the two people on board were not badly hurt.
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail#Travel Naturalviews#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Blindness#Signage#Food Prices#Birds#Celebrating Access#Mass Audubon#Action Agenda#Audubon Society
GoLocalProv

Residential Properties Offers 22-Acre South Coast Farm For $4.5 Million

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. The perfect home, a working farm, or anything you can imagine. Residential Properties is offering a unique property on the South Coast in Dartmouth, MA. The asking price: $4,500,000. DESCRIPTION. Located on a scenic 22 acres, this iconic South Coast farm supported agricultural use...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Giant Lobster Lands on the Roof of a Beloved Seekonk Restaurant

A Seekonk restaurant just put a giant lobster on its roof, giving the Big Blue Bug in Providence a run for its money. Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk has been around on this site since 1745, originally built to help farmers grind their corn. Eventually, it morphed into the restaurant it is now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
GoLocalProv

Photo of the Week: Mother Nature on Display Off Block Island

Summer is reaching its peak in Rhode Island — and one local photographer caught it in all its glory this week. Block Island-based photographer Steve Miller captured an amazing photo of a breached whale off of New Shoreham on Saturday. “Quite the day of whale and dolphin watching off...
Daily Beast

Rhode Island Restaurant Slammed for Sharing ‘Horrific’ Anne Frank Meme

A Rhode Island restaurant is getting grilled for a gross social media post that compared the region’s recent heat wave to concentration camp ovens. On Friday, Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton posted a picture of famed diarist Anne Frank with the caption “#ohboy” on its Facebook page, ABC6 Rhode Island reported. Across a black-and-white portrait of Frank were the words: “It’s hotter than an oven out there… And I should know!” The meme has since been deleted from the eatery’s page.
TIVERTON, RI
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Most Delicious Lobster Rolls in Boston

The lobster roll concept is simple: fresh lobster meat on a soft roll in the style of a hot dog bun. Lobster rolls have become a New England tradition, but that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on how they should be prepared. In Maine, the cold preparation with mayo reigns...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
CRANSTON, RI
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy