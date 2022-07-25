Records, flips and US team award cap off last day of World Athletics Championships Oregon22

The World Athletics Championships closed with a bang Sunday, as multiple world records were broken on the 10th and final day of the international event in Eugene.

After the U.S. women’s team won the 400 meter relay, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis capped the night off by breaking his own world record, clearing 6.21 meters. Stoked on his win, Duplantis did a front flip. In an on-field interview, he told an announcer he “loves coming to Eugene.”

Fans started to file out of the stadium as the U.S. was presented with the first team award in the event’s history. It was given to the country with the most points for top-eight finishes, with eight points given to a gold medalist, and one point to eighth place.

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, handed the medal to the team while the song “Shout” played and confetti shot into the air. Coe then passed the event’s purple baton to a representative for next summer’s championships in Budapest, Hungary.

As international athletes walked through the stadium's basement press area, several told The Register-Guard about how the heat in the University of Oregon dorms was a challenge during the week.

Norwegian pole-vaulter Sondre Guttormsen, who has competed in Eugene several times recently, said he was able to manage despite it being a little hot in his room in the Kalapuya Ilihi dorm.

“We would put ice, a fan and everything in there, and we managed to cool it down,” Guttormsen said. “We bought some extra pillows, and a mattress topper, and made it a little homey.”

For others, they said the dorm experience was a great place to hang out with teams from other countries as they cheered on the athletes on TV.

Nigerian long-jumper Ruth Usoro said it was a friendly atmosphere in Unthank Hall, with the Dutch and Italian athletes socializing with them often.

“We hang out in the lobby watching the meet as it goes,” Usoro said. “We all scream, shout, have fun. That’s all that matters.”

And while some athletes said they spent their time going out to local attractions such as Skinner Butte, others said they stayed inside to either focus or to avoid the risk of catching COVID-19.

“I tried to stay inside just because of COVID and the whole world was here – I don’t want to risk anything,” American runner Alia Armstrong said.

Armstrong said her team stayed in a Holiday Inn in Springfield during the event, but said she wishes she could have lived near athletes from other countries.

In interviews over the course of the event, it appears that many American athletes stayed in hotels in the area, while most international athletes were living in dorms.

Over 200 countries are expected to attend next summer’s championships in Budapest in August.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Records, flips and US team award cap off last day of World Athletics Championships Oregon22