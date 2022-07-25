Old but gold: At 39, Verlander makes push for Cy Young award

Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
The Houston Astros, having compiled the third-best record in the league, are going to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, right? Not necessarily. In a surprising twist, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the latest rumors coming out of Houston, involving them dealing this key player at the MLB trade deadline. Here is what Passan reported: […]
The post Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
The Houston Astros have rolled with a six-man rotation twice this season. They did so for a long-stretch of baseball early in the year and again recently with the return of Jake Odorizzi from the injured list. But as the team houses a surplus of starters and also awaits the...
New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
The Houston Astros remain one of the biggest contenders in the MLB once again this year. The franchise has made it to at least the ALCS in each of the past five seasons and came up short in the World Series just last year. They are just five seasons removed from their World Series title and still an incredibly dangerous team. Houston is currently in first place in the AL West with a record of 64-34. They appear to have every intention of continuing to contend this season and will be in search of the missing pieces to give them their best chance.
The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
