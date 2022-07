Tell me about a significant childhood memory and how it has impacted your life today. I was born and raised in Costa Rica, surrounded by a combination of latino family members (with both European and native ancestors) and a diverse group of international teachers/classmates, which made me who I am today! Growing up with cultural awareness and diversity at the center of my values and goals, gave me the tools needed to become a professional in higher education and specifically in the field of international education. I will be forever grateful for the opportunities my parents gave me growing up, without which I wouldn’t be where I am today.

