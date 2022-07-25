ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security guard brought to tears during Kendrick Lamar performance

By Alex Gallagher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA security guard at one of Kendrick Lamar’s recent tour stops was brought to tears during the rapper’s performance. In footage that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at...

Houston, TX – Kendrick Lamar has been back on the tour circuit since dropping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. During a performance in Houston on Friday (July 22), a venue security guard was moved to tears as K. Dot performed the 2017 DAMN single “LOVE.” In a video shared to social media, the man stands on the side of the stage wiping tears away as he raps the lyrics.
HOUSTON, TX
