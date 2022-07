You know when you're trying to buy something online - you might put an item in your cart, then do some more browsing. And maybe you're deciding whether you really want it or you just want to shop around a bit more. But sometimes when you get back to your shopping cart, the price is suddenly higher. The reason could be the pricing algorithms many online retailers are using to adjust their prices without another human entering a single keystroke. Our co-host Steve Inskeep asked Harvard economics professor Alexander MacKay what's going on and what it all means for consumers.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO