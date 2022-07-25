Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'The Sandman'

Marvel took the Comic-Con crowd back to Wakanda on Saturday, for an emotional look at the upcoming sequel to Black Panther, the first time the public has gotten a glimpse at the anticipated film.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s followup to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars. He wrote a sequel for Panther star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman’s legacy.More from The Hollywood ReporterLupita Nyong'o Says Making...
