ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'The Sandman'

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the first official trailer for its upcoming The Sandman series, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics book series that ran from 1989 to 1996. Described as a blend of myth and dark fantasy, The Sandman follows the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Arrives

Marvel took the Comic-Con crowd back to Wakanda on Saturday, for an emotional look at the upcoming sequel to Black Panther, the first time the public has gotten a glimpse at the anticipated film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s followup to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars. He wrote a sequel for Panther star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman’s legacy.More from The Hollywood ReporterLupita Nyong'o Says Making...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Swipes Major Movie From Disney

A comic book adaptation planned for over a decade is now moving to Netflix, and is apparently in the works at last. The Goon is a long-running action-horror-comedy comic by Eric Powell, which was going to be adapted into an animated film by 20th Century Fox before that studio merged with Disney. Now, animation executive Tim Miller says that Netflix is taking over the project and moving forward with it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
David S. Goyer
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Gwendoline Christie
ComicBook

New Original Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

Animated films like Sing 2 and The Sea Beast have been occupying the highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of weeks now, with documentary Girl in the Picture taking over for a brief stint. This weekend, however, a new Netflix original movie arrived and immediately took the top spot away from the competition. That film is Persuasion, the new Jane Austen adaptation starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer#The Sandman#Netflix Releases#Dc Comics#Corinthian
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Netflix quietly releases 40-minute Dave Chappelle special where he slams 'immature' high school students at alma mater where he turned down having theater named after him following outcry over transgender jokes

Netflix has quietly released a new Dave Chappelle special which captures a speech he gave at his former high school on June 20 in which he declines the honor of the school naming a theater after him. The comedian caused controversy after his last special, 'The Closer,' featured jokes aimed...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy