Naughty Dog Drops 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer for 'The Last of Us' PS5 Remake

Cover picture for the articleWith just a little more than a month to go before its release, Naughty Dog has now given The Last of Us fans a deeper dive into the upcoming PlayStation 5 remake’s gameplay and new features. In the 10-minute video featured above, the studio offers players a better look at...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Free-to-Play PlayStation Game

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been surprised with a new free-to-play trial, and this time it's a game from PlayStation. In the modern day, there are three ways to play PlayStation games: own a PS4, own a PS5, or own a PC and play the games well after release when they get ported. There is an exception to this rule though. If you own a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED there's one PlayStation series you can enjoy without needing to leave the Switch ecosystem, and that's MLB The Show, which has gone multi-platform out of pressure from the MLB.
MLB
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is A PS5 Exclusive

Gamers have officially reached that awkward moment in the transition between console generations. It's the time when some games are still releasing for both old and new consoles, while others are exclusive to the shiny, new ones. For those who haven't invested in new consoles yet, it sadly means missing out on some exciting new games, including the next big "Final Fantasy" release. Recently, Square Enix announced that "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" is one of those games that will only be available on the PS5 — but for what reason?
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Disney+ Shares First Teaser of 'National Treasure: Edge of History'

Disney has just shared the first teaser trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, its brand new spin-off streaming series destined for Disney+. While Nicolas Cage‘s Benjamin Franklin Gates has been central to the franchise in the past, his character has yet to be confirmed for the new series, which sees We Need to Do Something‘s Lisette Olivera become the main protagonist as Jess.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Rumor Teases Addition of New Ubisoft Game

A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass may have just revealed that the subscription platform is about to add another game from publisher Ubisoft. In recent months, Ubisoft has been bringing a number of different titles to Game Pass. Notably, this has included games like Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Far Cry 5. Now, it seems like Ubisoft's offering could be expanding even further thanks to the addition of a game that launched back in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Get a deep dive into gameplay in this latest trailer for the upcoming life-sim adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley, including creating your avatar, embarking on quests for various Disney characters, a peek at locations, activities like fishing, cooking, and gardening. Disney Dreamlight Valley launches on September 6, 2022, in Early...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

The Last Of Us Part 1' Will Come To PC "Very Soon" After PS5

Although a release date for the PC version of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part 1 hasn't been confirmed, we now have some good news - even if it's a little vague. Announced at Summer Game Fest last month, The Last of Us Part 1 is slotted for release on the PlayStation 5 on September 2nd this year, and environment texture artist Jonathan Benainous recently let slip in a tweet that a PC version won't be too far behind.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ex-CDPR Devs Found New Studio, Working on Online Ninja Game

Former CD Projekt Red developer Jakub Ben has formed a new studio called Dark Passenger. The studio’s staff has worked on cinematics for games such as Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. Ben is a co-founder of Dark Passenger, along with Pawel Kuleta as the COO and Magdalena...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date: Trailers, Gameplay, Reviews

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives this year. Here is when the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date will be, trailers, gameplay information, and early reviews from critics. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date: July 29, 2022 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be dropping exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022. […] The post Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date: Trailers, Gameplay, Reviews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Slaycation Paradise - Release Date Trailer

Slaycation Paradise launches on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 18, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to see brutal gameplay and what to expect with this upcoming game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Nintendo 3DS Game Reportedly Getting New Switch Remaster

A new report has claimed that a popular first-party game that released on the Nintendo 3DS all the way back in 2012 will be getting remastered for Nintendo Switch in the coming year. Ever since the Switch launched back in 2017, we've seen a number of different titles remastered for the console. In a general sense, most of these remasters (or ports) were associated with games from the Wii U, given that these titles that came to the Switch predecessor never sold very well. And while we might still see some more Wii U ports in the future, it sounds like Nintendo is now looking to also bring back a fan-favorite game from the 3DS era.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

RimWorld Console Edition - Royalty DLC Trailer

Check out the trailer to see what to expect with RimWorld Console Edition's Royalty DLC, which brings the new faction to the sci-fi colony simulator: The Empire. With the Royalty DLC, bestow noble titles on your colonists, grant them powerful psychic abilities and forge futuristic Imperial tech as you take on new quests, battle new enemies, and try to keep your nobility happy.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation VR2 will include see-through view and broadcasting options

Sony has revealed new features for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, including see-through view and broadcasting. The PS VR2 headset is set to be the successor to the original PS VR that launched in 2016 for the PS4. That model required an additional breakout box to connect to the system and the headset, as well as PlayStation Move controllers from the PS3 generation to function as motion controllers. While it was one of the bestselling VR units at the time, the lack of first party support and under-powered hardware left plenty of room for improvement.
VIDEO GAMES

