The upcoming edition of PhEST reflects on our future

There are few more universally appreciated moments in design than a dramatic before-and-after reveal—especially when the home in question is an 18th-century Sicilian palace. Palazzo Castelluccio was built by the region’s most prominent patriarch, Marquis di Lorenzo del Castelluccio, in 1782, following the devastating earthquake that struck nearly a century earlier. It may have been a tragic natural disaster that destroyed much of the city, but the quake forced the people of Sicily to rebuild their beloved homes, cafés, and government buildings, which essentially ushered in a new wave of architectural styles. Most of the reconstruction took on a heavy Baroque look, but del Castelluccio opted for a neoclassical appearance for his family’s new home. Centuries later, Palazzo Castelluccio is still a gleaming testimony to classic Sicilian architecture and the city’s appreciation for all things decorative arts. And the story of how it stayed that way is chronicled in ACC Art Books’s A Palace in Sicily: A Palace Restored.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO