Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, July 25, 2022

Orange County is a prime dining destination during the warm summer months, thanks to the area’s breezy beaches and cool, coastal valleys. Sure, there are plenty of essential standby restaurants that are worthy of return visits, but the county’s booming modern food scene means there are also plenty of new hot spots to discover. For example, big names like Texas chef John Tesar have stepped in to offer stunning seafood and ocean views to Dana Point locals, while longtime friends (and Michelin-rated operators) Ross Pangilinan and chef Nicholas Weber have teamed up to open Populaire Modern Bistro at South Coast Plaza. That’s all to say: there’s a lot happening in Orange County at the moment.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO