Orange County, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, July 25, 2022

By Katie Wiedel
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, July 25, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with...

www.oc-breeze.com

Laist.com

What The Startling Low Water Levels In Lake Mead Mean For LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. NASA recently released startling satellite images...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Flood Advisory Issued for Far North San Diego County as Monsoon Moisture Sets In

Parts of far northern San Diego County into Riverside County were placed under a flood advisory Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego. The plume of summer monsoon moisture that normally resides over Arizona has migrated farther west over the last few days. That's allowed for a few mountain showers and storms to develop both Saturday and Sunday. There will be another opportunity for a few of those storms to develop Monday afternoon as well.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

5 Hot New Orange County Restaurants to Know About

Orange County is a prime dining destination during the warm summer months, thanks to the area’s breezy beaches and cool, coastal valleys. Sure, there are plenty of essential standby restaurants that are worthy of return visits, but the county’s booming modern food scene means there are also plenty of new hot spots to discover. For example, big names like Texas chef John Tesar have stepped in to offer stunning seafood and ocean views to Dana Point locals, while longtime friends (and Michelin-rated operators) Ross Pangilinan and chef Nicholas Weber have teamed up to open Populaire Modern Bistro at South Coast Plaza. That’s all to say: there’s a lot happening in Orange County at the moment.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Burgers In Orange County In 2022

Whenever you bring up ‘best burger’ in a conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few burger places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best burgers. Here are the 8 best burger places that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices drop to lowest amounts since March 9

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 42nd consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 2.6 cents to $5.753, its lowest amount since March 9. The average price has dropped 70.9 cents over...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

New LA mask mandate is in sight, but not stronger subvariant

Another mask mandate might be imposed on LA County as early as July 29, though COVID numbers have been dropping over the last few days. Beverly Hills and Manhattan Beach say they will not use city resources to enforce a mandate. Long Beach and Pasadena say they will not immediately follow it. Mandate or not, how should Angelenos live in this stage of the pandemic?
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Laguna Beach 2022

Visitors flock to the small but iconic bohemian beach town for its gorgeous beaches, beautiful residents, awesome art galleries and endless sunshine (281 sunny days per year on average). Take a trip to Southern California’s premier coastal destination and find yourself surrounded by hidden coves, sparkling ocean waves and majestic...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecoast.com

A Scenic Pathway Along Heisler Park in Laguna Beach

Located on Cliff Drive, the pathway follows the coast. “I was scouting for a spot to shoot the sunset when those flowers along the pathway caught my eye,” Zambrano says. “I thought it was a beautiful view with the pathway and the palm trees on the other side with the ocean in the background.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Providence O.C hospitals earn U.S. News & World Report national rankings

All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings today, bestowing more than 130 honors on the 10 hospitals. Of approximately 415 hospitals across the state, eight Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties were rated among California’s top 37. Those earning national rankings are:
ORANGE, CA

