Housing affordability in England has deteriorated to its worst levels since records started in 1999, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).In the year to the end of March 2021, the average home sold in England cost £275,000 – the equivalent of 8.7 times the average annual disposable household income, the ONS said.In Wales, where the average house price was £176,000, the ratio was 6.0, and in Scotland, where the average house price was £166,000, it was 5.5.The ONS cautioned that income estimates last year were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The dream of owning your own home is rapidly...

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO