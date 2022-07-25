ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Old but gold: At 39, Verlander makes push for Cy Young award

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Verlander has a little more gray in his hair...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros, having compiled the third-best record in the league, are going to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, right? Not necessarily. In a surprising twist, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the latest rumors coming out of Houston, involving them dealing this key player at the MLB trade deadline. Here is what Passan reported: […] The post Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Astros "Willing" to Trade a Starting Pitcher

The Houston Astros have rolled with a six-man rotation twice this season. They did so for a long-stretch of baseball early in the year and again recently with the return of Jake Odorizzi from the injured list. But as the team houses a surplus of starters and also awaits the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

2 unrealistic MLB trade deadline deals for Houston Astros

The Houston Astros remain one of the biggest contenders in the MLB once again this year. The franchise has made it to at least the ALCS in each of the past five seasons and came up short in the World Series just last year. They are just five seasons removed from their World Series title and still an incredibly dangerous team. Houston is currently in first place in the AL West with a record of 64-34. They appear to have every intention of continuing to contend this season and will be in search of the missing pieces to give them their best chance.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Swept for First Time During 2022 Season

The Houston Astros were swept for the first time of the season Wednesday as the Oakland A's took a three-game set from the American League West foe for the first time since September 2021 — the last time the Astros were swept by any team. Entering on a five-game...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Cy Young
NBC Sports

Oller gets first MLB win as he silences volatile Astros bats

The Athletics are starting to heat up after the All-Star break. Winners of four of their last five after a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday at the Oakland Coliseum, it seems as if the A's are off to a good start in the second half of the season; thanks to Adam Oller and Tony Kemp.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy