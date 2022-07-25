Old but gold: At 39, Verlander makes push for Cy Young award

The Houston Astros remain one of the biggest contenders in the MLB once again this year. The franchise has made it to at least the ALCS in each of the past five seasons and came up short in the World Series just last year. They are just five seasons removed from their World Series title and still an incredibly dangerous team. Houston is currently in first place in the AL West with a record of 64-34. They appear to have every intention of continuing to contend this season and will be in search of the missing pieces to give them their best chance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO