ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Is Looking For A Move' - Former Premier League Goalkeeper On Liverpool Target Bukayo Saka

By Rowan Lee
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Ex-Sheffield United and QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny claims Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could choose a move away from North London next year if the club fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Saka, who has been a rumoured target of Liverpool and Manchester City is currently expected to stay at Arsenal this summer and is predicted to be offered a new deal with the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5Rud_0greAw1s00
IMAGO / Cover-Images

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Kenny reiterated the importance of the Gunners finishing in the top four next season, especially if they want to keep hold of their best players.

According to the Liverpool Echo there have been multiple reports suggesting that the Arsenal hierarchy are willing to double the 20-year-old's £70,000-per-week wages to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

“I think Arsenal will be going for fourth this season." Kenny said speaking to the Football Insider. "I like who they have added, Jesus and Zinchenko. I just think he (Saka) isn’t in a major rush to sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpBWM_0greAw1s00
IMAGO / PA Images

"If Arsenal didn’t get into the Champions League this season I wouldn’t be surprised if he is looking for a move. He would be looking for a move to a regular Champions League team like Liverpool or Man City, even Chelsea.

"It would have to be someone who is more or less guaranteed Champions League football. It is a tough one because he still has years left on his deal and whoever comes in will have to pay top dollar.

“He will definitely want to get out if they don’t get into the Champions League, that’s what the club will promise him,” Kenny added.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training ground to discuss future

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground to discuss his future at the club.Ronaldo arrived with his agent Jorge Mendes at Carrington on Tuesday morning ahead of talks with manager Erik ten Hag.The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons amid speculation over his future.New boss Ten Hag has previously said the 37-year-old is “not for sale” and “in our plans”, but it has been reported that Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football.United failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last term.Ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag dropped Manchester United star for being late

Erik ten Hag is showing he means business at Manchester United, stamping down his authority on this Red Devils squad by bringing more discipline. The Dutch tactician recently took over as Man Utd manager after impressing at Ajax, and it seems he’s already made quite an impression at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Paddy Kenny
Yardbarker

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Liverpool on the 30th of July in the King Power Stadium with the Community Shield on the line. Liverpool are significantly more prepared than City, with the Reds playing two more games in pre-season than the Blues. City won their last game against Bayern 1-0, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

"It's Not A Huge Loss" - Pundit Suggests 30-Year-Old Should Leave Liverpool Following Rumoured Bid

Despite reports stating Roberto Firmino will be staying at Liverpool this summer, Danny Mills has suggested the Reds should look to sell the 30-year-old. Speaking on TalkSPORT earlier today, when asked about where Liverpool would be left after a potential Firmino exit, Mills claimed it wouldn’t be a “huge loss” for the Premier League runners-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Ex Sheffield United#Qpr#The Uefa Champions League#The Champions League#The Liverpool Echo
Yardbarker

Lijnders told Luis Diaz to destroy three Reds to improve at Liverpool

An extract from Pep Lijnders’ upcoming book, Intensity: Inside Liverpool FC – Our Identity, has revealed how the Dutchman helped convince Luis Diaz to pick Liverpool over Tottenham in the winter transfer window. Jurgen Klopp’s No.2 used Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as examples of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

Erik Ten Hag's Plans For Manchester United's Games Against Atletico Madrid And Rayo Vallecano Revealed

Erik Ten Hag's plans for Manchester United's two fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have been revealed, if a report is to be believed. The Red Devils have enjoyed a successful pre-season so far and despite the draw with Aston Villa on Saturday putting a dampener on the end of the team's tour of Australia, things have still been positive overall.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana as Thomas Tuchel desperately tries to add another centre back to his squad with No 1 target Jules Kounde set for Barcelona

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana as they widen their search for a second centre back addition. The Blues are considering testing Leicester’s resolve to hang on to their talented young centre back, with Jules Kounde increasingly likely to join Barcelona. Fofana has now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Jurgen Klopp Provides Alisson Injury Update As The Community Shield Nears

Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker has not played since Liverpool's pre-season opener against Manchester United in Bangkok, where he suffered an injury setback. The reds take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday and play a doubleheader this weekend, as they face Manchester City and French outfit Strasbourg, Jurgen Klopp has now provided an injury update on the Brazilian Shot stopper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy