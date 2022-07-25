'I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Is Looking For A Move' - Former Premier League Goalkeeper On Liverpool Target Bukayo Saka

Ex-Sheffield United and QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny claims Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could choose a move away from North London next year if the club fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Saka, who has been a rumoured target of Liverpool and Manchester City is currently expected to stay at Arsenal this summer and is predicted to be offered a new deal with the club.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Kenny reiterated the importance of the Gunners finishing in the top four next season, especially if they want to keep hold of their best players.

According to the Liverpool Echo there have been multiple reports suggesting that the Arsenal hierarchy are willing to double the 20-year-old's £70,000-per-week wages to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

“I think Arsenal will be going for fourth this season." Kenny said speaking to the Football Insider. "I like who they have added, Jesus and Zinchenko. I just think he (Saka) isn’t in a major rush to sign.

"If Arsenal didn’t get into the Champions League this season I wouldn’t be surprised if he is looking for a move. He would be looking for a move to a regular Champions League team like Liverpool or Man City, even Chelsea.

"It would have to be someone who is more or less guaranteed Champions League football. It is a tough one because he still has years left on his deal and whoever comes in will have to pay top dollar.

“He will definitely want to get out if they don’t get into the Champions League, that’s what the club will promise him,” Kenny added.

