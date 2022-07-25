Where to Watch and Stream De Gaulle Free Online

Netflix has made a small tweak to its iOS app that will now take people from the app to its website to finish signing up for a subscription. Upon tapping the new signup button on the Netflix app, a new window appears informing people that they’re going to an external website and “will no longer be transacting with Apple”, as first spotted by 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab). The message adds that Apple will not be responsible for anything that happens to you on the streaming service. If you want a refund or have concerns with transaction security, you’ll have to take it up with Netflix.

