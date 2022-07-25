ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training: WTI-2-22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a forward arming and refueling point...

calexicochronicle.com

Valley Flights to Vegas Halted; Supervisors Skeptical

EL CENTRO — After only two months of service, Southern Airways Express will no longer offer direct flights to Las Vegas from Imperial County Airport, citing “unforeseen operational issues,” now flying to Phoenix instead. The Board of Supervisors begrudgingly approved the change during its meeting on Tuesday,...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions beginning of August on Interstate 8 in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions on the Interstate 8 in Yuma beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 for repairs. There will be maintenance crews repairing a damaged guardrail on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, August 1...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local farmers facing water shortage on the Colorado River

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are in danger of reaching critically low levels, causing local farmers to have to cut back on water. Last month the bureau of reclamation commissioner appeared before the senate committee on energy and natural resources with unfortunate news for Yuma growers.  “The The post Local farmers facing water shortage on the Colorado River appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Semi-truck rolls over on Araby Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Reports say a semi-truck rolled over on Araby Road near the West Interstate 8 on-ramp. The truck was transporting batteries and the rollover caused acid to spill, which is being secured by firefighters. The overpass will be closed for a few hours as investigations continue.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma Police vehicle crashes into home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the Yuma Police Department's patrol officers crashed into a home on S. 14th Avenue near 14th Street after attempting to pass two vehicles. Around 2 p.m. on July 25, a police officer was responding to a different scene, when the officer's vehicle was hit by a Toyota Yaris, causing it to collide into the home.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 20-25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 20 through July 25. 5:30 p.m.: Deputies received a report of vandalism in Niland on West Main Street, where a woman was told the neighbor across the street had been throwing rocks at her residence and even broke a windshield while she was out of town over the weekend.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Monsoonal moisture is staying put

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have plenty of moisture within our region, which will bring chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler than normal, but it won't feel any cooler as we will continue to feel humid conditions. A Flood Watch has been extended for La...
YUMA, AZ
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to December 2021 murder of Jordan Schmidt

Originally published as an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division has worked multiple leads involving the homicde of Jordan Schmidt, which occurred on December 15, 2021, just outside the city of Brawley. The investigation revealed the suspect as 34-year-old Steven Ambriz...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More comfortable temperatures and potential rain for the week ahead

Temperatures will likely not reach extreme heat advisory levels for the week, and storms could also be approaching for both the Imperial Valley and Yuma County. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With abundant atmospheric moisture in place, there will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms for much of the week. However, extended periods of inactive conditions should also be expected, albeit punctuated by much shorter periods of stormy conditions. With the clouds and increased moisture, near to below normal temperatures will be common most days. Late in the week, less humid conditions may return to parts of the region with greater storm chances retreating to the higher terrain of Arizona.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: More chances for rain

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase over the lower deserts late this week and through the weekend as waves of energy interact with humid conditions. High temperatures will generally remain at or below normal, thanks to this monsoon pattern.
YUMA, AZ

