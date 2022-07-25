Forward Arming and Refueling Point Training: WTI-2-22

Temperatures will likely not reach extreme heat advisory levels for the week, and storms could also be approaching for both the Imperial Valley and Yuma County. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With abundant atmospheric moisture in place, there will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms for much of the week. However, extended periods of inactive conditions should also be expected, albeit punctuated by much shorter periods of stormy conditions. With the clouds and increased moisture, near to below normal temperatures will be common most days. Late in the week, less humid conditions may return to parts of the region with greater storm chances retreating to the higher terrain of Arizona.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO