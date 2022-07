A 40-year-old hearing-impaired man was allegedly stabbed to death by a teenage girl in India’s Chhattisgarh state for failing to respond to her honking.The victim, identified as Sudama Lader, was loading goods on his bicycle when the 15-year-old accused riding a scooter with her mother tried to overtake him in Raipur city last Sunday.The teenager honked multiple times, but Lader failed to respond because of his hearing condition.Angered about the situation, the girl stopped her scooter and started yelling at the man. However, when the man still did not respond to the teenager, she took out a knife and...

