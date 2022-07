Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Two people were arrested and others detained during a SWAT raid in Fargo this morning. We are learning more about Bitzero's plan for crypto mining in North Dakota. How they plan to use an old military installation. North Dakota health officials say a new covid-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO