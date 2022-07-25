HBO Max to stream Game of Thrones in 4K HDR next month

The new British crime thriller, Rogue Agent, also titled Freegard, is a fictional take on the true story of Robert Freegard, a conman who posed as an MI5 agent. He is also featured in the Netflix documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, released in 2022. Rogue Agent is directed by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bronner. Lawn and Patterson have worked together on a number of projects before, having met while working for the BBC's Panorama; Lawn as a former investigative journalist, and Patterson, a photojournalist. They are perhaps best known for creating the hit BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings, as well as the upcoming series Blue Lights. The script is based on Bronner’s article, Chasing Agent Freegard.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO