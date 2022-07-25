ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max to stream Game of Thrones in 4K HDR next month

By Conner Flynn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is some great news for Game of Thrones fans. Ahead of the debut of House of the Dragon on August 21st, HBO Max will start streaming all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in 4K. HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced...

