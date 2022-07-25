ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Matt Gaetz claims migrants are creating US food shortage by destroying monarch butterfly habitats

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26P7PB_0gre3vmn00

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has blamed immigrants in the US for food shortage, because he thinks they are destroying monarch butterfly habitats.

“Our America is not for the illegal aliens who leave our nation, poorer, dirtier and less safe. They have made a mockery of our laws. And illegal aliens have destroyed some of the most critical monarch butterfly habitats in the world. I bet you didn’t know that,” he said on 23 July, according to a video clip that has been widely shared since.

“And before you say that monarch butterflies are not that significant, we need the monarch butterfly to pollinate our fields for the foods that we eat here in our country,” he added.

Netizens were quick to remind him that in fact, due to the threats of the far-right, a Texas butterfly sanctuary on the US-Mexico border was forced to close earlier this year.

They also reminded him that monarch butterflies are “literally migrants” and shared links to the US Forest Service’s Department of Agriculture page which mentions that “the annual migration of North America’s monarch butterfly is a unique and amazing phenomenon”.

“The monarch is the only butterfly known to make a two-way migration as birds do. Unlike other butterflies that can overwinter as larvae, pupae, or even as adults in some species, monarchs cannot survive the cold winters of northern climates,” it says.

Using environmental cues, the US Forest Services says, the monarchs know when it is time to travel south for the winter. “Monarchs use a combination of air currents and thermals to travel long distances. Some fly as far as 3,000 miles to reach their winter home.”

Mr Gaetz, meanwhile, said in his speech: “[A] lot of people call me dove on foreign policy because I am not trying to start like three wars before lunchtime tomorrow, but I would far rather go to war over the Monarch Butterfly than deciphering what guy in a tracksuit gets to run Crimea oceans away.”

“The case for America’s interests is far more clear with the butterfly and it is not enough,” he added.

What Mr Gaetz did not address in his speech was that the main cause of the monarch butterfly’s habitat loss , as listed by the IUCN, was the “legal and illegal logging and deforestation to make space for agriculture and urban development”.

IUCN also noted that this has “destroyed substantial areas of the butterflies’ winter shelter in Mexico and California, while pesticides and herbicides used in intensive agriculture kill butterflies”.

In fact, in 2020 Homero Gómez González, a butterfly conservationist and manager of El Rosario reserve in Michoacán in Mexico, disappeared and his body was found two weeks later . Local news reported that he had been targeted by criminal gangs and illegal loggers of the butterfly reserve. The incident had raised fears that gangs had targeted Gómez for his advocacy of ecotourism over the felling of trees in this reserve.

According to a 2021 study by the University of Guadalajara (UDG), illegal logging is one of the fastest-growing criminal economies in Mexico, “with 70 per cent of wood cut down between 2017 and 2019 lacking the proper permits”. The study noted that “in 2019, the amount of forest destroyed was equivalent to an area twice the size of â€‹â€‹Mexico City. In 2020, Mexico lost 127,770 hectares of forest, a 12 per cent increase on the previous year.”

On social media platforms, the Florida Republican received flak for his take.

One user commented: “Yes, Matt Gaetz is very concerned about monarch habitat, which is why the South TX butterfly sanctuary had to sue the Trump administration to not get bulldozed. Also, 3 million migrant farmworkers say ‘excuse me?’ about food shortages. TPUSA [Turning Point USA] is a blight on ‘conservatism’.”

Another user said: “Food shortage from migrants destroying butterfly habitats? So we can no longer find milkweed to eat? Trumper Republicans can literally say any wild ridiculous thing & stupid followers still vote them in. Outvote the stupid. We need every Blue vote! Pro-knowledge.”

Last week, the monarch butterfly was listed on the IUCN’s Red List.

A statement by the conservation agency said: “The migratory monarch butterfly ( Danaus plexippus plexippus ), known for its spectacular annual journey of up to 4,000 kilometres across the Americas, has entered the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as Endangered, threatened by habitat destruction and climate change.”

Recently, the â€‹â€‹Florida congressman told a crowd at a conference on Saturday that women protesting abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they aren’t attractive .

“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” he said. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

Comments / 179

honey
2d ago

wheres all those " republican hispanics " now? i know they have to be hearing this...when will they realize republicans HATE anyone who isnt white and rich? please wake up and vote blue for our countrys sake

Reply(56)
132
Johnny Showgoer
2d ago

It's more like Republicans are causing the food shortages because they deported all of our migrant food workers whom have been picking American food since WWII. Way to go Trump, thanks for the High food prices. Vote Blue.

Reply(19)
109
Sandy Stone
2d ago

The man is full of hate. He should not be deciding anything about our country. He also seems to lack basic intelligence and has no integrity.

Reply(6)
66
Related
The Independent

19-year-old activist raises more than $200,000 for abortion funds after she was targeted by Matt Gaetz

When Republican Rep Matt Gaetz singled out a 19-year-old activist after he was widely criticised for his admittedly offensive remarks about abortion rights advocates, the Texas teenager and organiser used the attention to raise tens of thousands of dollars for abortion funds.The Florida congressman was unapologetic in his overtly misogynistic and fatphobic remarks to a right-wing student conference in Florida over the weekend, asserting that “disgusting” women who “look like a thumb” have the “least likelihood of getting pregnant” and have no reason to support abortion rights.“Like, why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Over 150 federal workers demand Democrats hit Manchin where it hurts after climate betrayal

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Federal agency staffers and congressional office members have a message for President Joe Biden as his climate agenda languishes in the Senate: Ensure that fossil fuel industry ally Sen. Joe Manchin faces significant consequences for obstructing legislative progress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Butterflies#Illegal Logging#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Netizens#The Us Forest Service#Department Of Agriculture#The Us Forest Services
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
Salon

Ashli Babbitt’s mom tells Giuliani her death would be treated better if she was a “Black woman”

Ashli Babbitt's mother spoke to Rudy Giuliani on his podcast, released on Sunday, and claimed that her daughter is treated worse than a Black woman in America. Aside from the racist claim, Babbitt joined a crowd of attackers in breaking through the windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, marched through the halls of the Capitol, then directly to the outer office of the Speaker of the House, where she helped break out the glass with a Capitol Police officer standing with his gun drawn. She chose to go through the window anyway.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy