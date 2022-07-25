ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sadiq Khan urges ministers to address ‘severe’ court backlog and lack of therapy for rape victims

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O66jB_0gre3uu400

London’s mayor has demanded the government urgently address the “severe” court backlog as he warned services to help rape and sexual assault victims are “stretched to breaking point”.

Sadiq Khan urged the Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab , to introduce measures to address the court backlog and help over-capacitated services that provide sexual violence survivors with therapy and other help.

In an open letter addressed to Mr Raab, shared exclusively with The Independent , Mr Khan warned the justice system is “in crisis from end-to-end” - with these issues exerting growing pressure on support services.

The capital’s mayor noted at the end of March there were almost 16,000 outstanding cases in London’s Crown Courts, while there were almost 73,000 in Magistrates Courts - adding that victims in London are being forced to wait for up to five years to be given a court date.

Mr Khan warned the combination of delays and the fact sexual offences have surged by 35 per cent in the last year is pushing crippled support services into “an impossible position” as there is a rise in individuals seeking help, while victims need support for more protracted lengths of time.

In his letter, Mr Khan explained the Criminal Bar Association’s “ongoing strike action” is compounding the situation with delays as he warned “victims are also regularly finding out at the last moment that their case is not going ahead, with cases relisted for many months in the future.”

The mayor added: “These agonising waits for court and last-minute changes are causing untold damage to victims’ mental health and increase the likelihood of them withdrawing from the system altogether”.

He noted the London Survivors Gateway has stopped taking in new referrals for the interim period, while some London Rape Crisis Centres have been too overstretched to add anymore victims to their waiting lists for counselling.

The mayor warned: “I cannot overstate the impact this is having on victims and survivors of rape and sexual assault , exacerbating existing trauma and leaving vulnerable people feeling isolated.”

Mr Khan, who has been mayor since 2016, said he was “hugely concerned about the impact that the crisis in our justice system is having on survivors of rape and sexual offences in our city”.

The Labour mayor said they are “doing all we can from City Hall” but we “urgently need” ministers to “take steps to tackle the court backlog and ensure that support services are able to help Londoners in their time of need”.

Rape still has the lowest charging levels of all types of crime – with Home Office data showing only 1.3 per cent of 67,125 rape offences recorded by police in 2021 resulted in a prosecution.

In his letter, Mr Khan argued “funding and resources should be made available for a dedicated Nightingale court focused on clearing the most vulnerable and longest-standing cases” as he noted he has presided over more than £100m in investment in trying to address violence against women and girls.

London’s Independent Victims’ Commissioner, Claire Waxman OBE, said: “The criminal justice system has been chronically underfunded for more than decade and its now struggling to deliver justice.

“Victims are already having to wait years for their day in court, and now they are having difficulties accessing vital support services. I’m deeply concerned for the wellbeing and welfare of victims and it’s vital that swift action is taken to ensure they are supported.”

Data from the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales showed almost 195,000 sexual offences were recorded by the police in the year ending March 2022 - with this being the highest on record and a 32 per cent rise on the year before.

While in London, police recorded more than 25,000 sexual offences, which constitutes a rise of 35 per cent on the previous year. Some 9,245 of these reports were for rape - which signifies a 24 per cent jump on the year before.

But campaigners previously told The Independent rising numbers of sexual offices may be a reflection of more women being willing to come forward to report crimes to the police instead of being a by-product of a rise in the amount of sexual offences being perpetrated.

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said: “We are seeing a growth in what was already an unacceptable backlog in the courts, meaning rape survivors commonly wait years for their cases to get to trial. But problems in the criminal justice system are not confined to court delays, rape prosecution rates remain at some of the lowest ever levels, and survivors describe being harmed by a system that treats them like the one under investigation.

“No rape survivor should have to be turned away when they seek help and no rape survivor should have to wait five years for the person who harmed them to face trial.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Rape convictions are up by more than a quarter on pre-pandemic levels and even more cases are reaching court following our Rape Action Plan.

“But we are restless to go further, which is why we are recruiting more independent sexual violence advisers for victims, improving collaboration between police and prosecutors and investing £477m to deliver speedier justice for victims and reduce the backlog of court cases from the pandemic.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Devon and Cornwall Police officer in court on attempted rape charge

A police officer has appeared in court charged with 10 offences, including attempted rape, sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour. PC Matthew Tregale, 33, is accused of committing the offences against three women in Devon, between 2006 and 2021. He denied all charges at Plymouth Magistrates' Court before Deputy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss vows to make wolf-whistling and cat-calling illegal if she is made PM under new crime of ‘street harassment’ in wake of Sarah Everard murder

Liz Truss today vowed to make wolf-whistling and cat-calling illegal if she is made Prime Minister under sweeping plans to tackle violence in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard. The Tory leadership contender also outlined plans for a national domestic abuse register as she admitted all politicians needed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Violent Crime#Justice#Crown Courts
BBC

Rapist targeted 13-year-old girls at parties in Dundee

A teenage rapist who arrived late at house parties to target young girls who had been drinking has been locked up for five years. Jordan Pearson, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of raping two 13-year-old girls in Dundee in 2019. He was also found guilty of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother guilty of killing 10-week-old daughter Lily-Mai

A mother has been found guilty of killing her 10-week-old daughter six days after the girl was discharged into her parents’ care against the advice of healthcare professionals.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture and a fatal head injury at the hands of Lauren Saint George, 25, hours after a home visit from a social worker.Saint George lost her temper before violently shaking Lily-Mai and pulling and twisting her leg on January 31 2018, it was alleged.Lily-Mai's death could almost definitely have been avoided if she had not been discharged into the care of two people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Life in grips of Britain's sinister cults: Victim reveals how she was ordered to wear clothes from Dorothy Perkins, hit with a cane 30 times for 'giving her leader arthritis' and isolated from friends and family

A former cult member has described the physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of its tyrannical leader, including being beaten 30 times with a bamboo cane in one sitting and forced to wear clothes from Dorothy Perkins because it was his 'favourite brand'. Dr Gillie Jenkinson, 69,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First televised sentencing at Old Bailey makes legal history

A judge has jailed a young man for the manslaughter of his grandfather in the first televised sentencing to take place at the Old Bailey.Judge Sarah Munro QC made legal history on Thursday as she sentenced 25-year-old Ben Oliver to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months.The footage was being broadcast on news channels and being made available online through Sky News, the BBC, ITN and the PA news agency.The move to allow cameras in the crown court follows a change in the law in 2020 but implementation was delayed due to the pandemic.The sentencing...
POLITICS
BBC

Gateshead woman stabbed 29 times: 'I am a survivor - not a victim'

A woman who was stabbed 29 times by her partner and left to die has described herself as "a survivor" not "a victim" as she encouraged others to seek help. Martina Turner - known as Tina - was locked inside her Gateshead home and left in a pool of blood after Steven Wood attacked her with several knives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy