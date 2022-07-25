ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendour in the Grass: TikTok videos show flooded campsites and massive queues at ‘catastrophic’ festival

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Australian music festival Splendour in the Grass has been called “catastrophic” by ticket-holders after extreme weather impacted event conditions.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the annual event returned to Byron Bay , New South Wales this weekend. It took place over three days: Friday (22 July) to Sunday (24 July).

Gorillaz , The Strokes , and US rapper Tyler the Creator were set to headline.

Extreme weather conditions, however, quickly made it clear to attendees that this year would not be a typical Splendour.

In a statement posted to Splendour’s social media channels, festival organisers announced they had cancelled performances on its main stages on Friday (22 July). Effected acts included Gorillaz, as well as Kacey Musgraves, and The Avalanches.

Splendour has informed concertgoers affected directly by the cancellation that they will be contacted for information on refunds.

Although day two went ahead, festival-goers reported flooded campsites and huge queues.

Posting to TikTok, people shared videos of their washed out campgrounds, with a thick layer of water encompassing the grounds. Videos also depicted intense winds.

Update on our little slice of paradise ~ #splendourinthegrass

#splendour #splendourinthegrass

Social media users also reported extremely long wait times for pre-paid bus transportation to and from the festival site, with some claiming they waited for over four hours to exit the event.

Many people drew comparisons between Splendour to the disastrous Fyre Festival in April 2017. The luxury music event founded by con-artist Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule was a notorious failure, becoming the subject of two documentaries.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Splendour for comment.

Splendour in the Grass 2022: bus chaos, noxious mud and public urination at an 'unbelievably awful' time

The chaos started early. Fifteen-plus-hour waits – with no food or water provided – to get into a campsite that was mostly under water. No staff on site to lead cars through. No information from anyone with authority. As news outlets started relaying the miserable conditions of this year’s Splendour in the Grass festival, the event’s latest Twitter update read: “You won’t see any disposable cups at Splendour bars.”
Kacey Musgraves
Ja Rule
Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’

A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
River Thames swan census concludes after heatwave

The annual census of a swan population has concluded. David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker, and his team of Swan Uppers, took to the River Thames in traditional rowing skiffs for the five-day count. Usually the cygnets are taken ashore to be weighed, measured and checked over. However, soaring temperatures...
The Earth broke its record for the shortest day – and the effects could be ‘devastating’

The Earth has set a new record for the shortest day.The planet completed a full spin on 29 June 2022, in a time that was 1.59 milliseconds – little over one thousandth of a second - shorter than its standard 24-hour rotation.It nearly broke the barrier again this month, with 26 July being 1.50 milliseconds shorter than 24 hours.Recently, the Earth has been increasing in speed. In 2020, the Earth saw its shortest month that has ever been measured, since the 1960s. The shortest day of all time was measured that year: 1.47 milliseconds under 24 hours, on 19 July.The next year,...
Nightclub Owner Sick of Being Called ‘Bro’ By Young Clubbers Closes Venue

A nightclub owner in Italy closed his venue’s doors last weekend after becoming fed up with his young clientele’s rudeness and disrespectful language. Daniele Lamperti, 45, from Varese, northwest of Milan, took to Facebook to rant about his customers’ behavior, taking issue with them calling him “Dani,” “bro,” and “uncle.” “We are closing because you have really annoyed us,” Lamperti wrote. “We are fed up with your quarreling, with your arrogance, with your presumption, with your bad manners, your ignorance, your lack of respect for people who are working, your idea that everything is owed to you.” Lamperti added that, back in his day, clubbers were much more respectful. “When I was 18 years old and went dancing, figures like the bouncers were respected,” he wrote. “It took one look from them to put an end to a quarrel. No one thought of answering back. It’s not like that today. So we decided to send a clear signal.”
Security guard naps as leopard prowls past him in India

A security guard in northern India was allegedly caught napping as a leopard prowled past.Footage shows a man dozing at a table when the big cat emerges and walks past into the night.The guard, said to be working at a helipad near a tourist spot, springs into life as soon as the cat is gone.His bosses contacted local animal experts after the incident to try and ensure the leopard was caught, reports say.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India honours Kargil War hero with giant underwater portraitUkrainian busker performs at Coldplay gig after being approached by Chris Martin‘Oh my god’: Mother has hilarious reaction to Love Island’s Davide
Norfolk's 'underwater paradise' captured during heatwave

An underwater photographer captured the beautiful world under the surface of the Norfolk sea during the heatwave. Photographer Chris Taylor said the temperature of the water was perfect "for cooling off, but not so cold as to make you yelp". He has been snorkelling since he was 15 years old...
Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
Cosford Food festival goes ticket only after traffic issues

Food festival organisers say only ticket holders will be allowed in to the event after "unprecedented demand" led to traffic issues. The Cosford Food Festival was taking place at the RAF Cosford Museum in Shropshire on Saturday and Sunday. Motorists reported waiting up to two hours to get on site...
‘This is rubbish’: Man slams Thorpe Park after spending birthday ‘not getting on any rides’

A British man has demanded a refund from Thorpe Park after saying he spent his birthday there, but failed to get on any rides.Palli Singh from Wraysbury, Berkshire, says he visited the park on 14 July, and was thwarted when multiple rides broke down after he had waited in long queues. He left partway through the day due to the frustration. Mr Singh says he had arrived at 9.30am ahead of the theme park’s 10am opening time, and paid £81 for tickets and all-day parking. However, he says after waiting in line for the Nemesis Inferno ride, he was informed...
Monsters of Moyen

"The Western World shall be next!" was the dread ultimatum of the half-monster, half-god Moyen! IN 1935 the mighty genius of Moyen gripped the Eastern world like a hand of steel. In a matter of months he had welded the Orient into an unbeatable war-machine. He had, through the sheer magnetism of a strange personality, carried the Eastern world with him on his march to conquest of the earth, and men followed him with blind faith as men in the past have followed the banners of the Thaumaturgists.
Fire damages 33 hectares at Springwatch's Wild Ken Hill

A nature reserve used by BBC Springwatch has suffered 'devastating' damage after a fire. Dominic Buscall, manager at Wild Ken Hill in Snettisham, said the fire on Tuesday affected 33 hectares at the reserve. The site, used as the base for BBC Springwatch, saw a 'significant' amount of wildlife destroyed.
East Yorkshire seaside town celebrates 60 years of land trains

An East Yorkshire seaside resort is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its land train service. The road vehicles run along Bridlington's promenade during the summer transporting tourists from one end of the town to the other. A tractor pulling two passenger trailers was used to run the first service, with...
Cleethorpes: Rescues spark RNLI warning over sea inflatables

The RNLI has issued a safety warning after two people on inflatables had to be rescued when they were swept out to sea off North East Lincolnshire. In one of the incidents at the weekend, a man on an inflatable kayak was seen struggling against a falling tide and offshore wind near Cleethorpes.
