QC Unified ready for the new school year Wednesday
By Josh Ortega, Tribune Staff Writer
East Valley Tribune
3 days ago
In the blink of an eye, summer break is over this week for some 13,700 Queen Creek Unified School District students as the new school year begins Wednesday. As the district continues to grow, the district is beginning the year with 150 new teachers, a new high school and a new...
Additional safety measures are in place for students returning to Gilbert Public School campuses this Tuesday as the Texas school massacre in May remain fresh in people’s minds. New this year for students in grades 7-12 is the requirement to wear student ID badges at all times. Each campus...
TEMPE, AZ — Kyrene School District announced it will be using new state funding to give all employees a pay increase this school year. Thursday marks the start of the school year for the district in Tempe, and the start of Kinora Hernandez’s 32nd year of teaching there.
Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts are starting the new fiscal year with millions of dollars more than they originally anticipated, thanks to the bipartisan spending bill the Legislature adopted last month. Both governing boards last week in separate meetings approved 2022-23 budgets that increase available funds for classroom instruction...
PHOENIX — A Chandler elementary school educator has been named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show‘s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for July, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Diana Perez just completed her first week as a sixth grade teacher at Rice Elementary...
The heat is on but the town gives Queen Creek seniors a cool place to socialize one day a week. The free Senior Program meets every Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon in the Library Recreation Annex at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. “The main goal is providing a social program for...
There is consensus on the Chandler City Council that it recognize the Juneteenth holiday in some fashion, but what form that will take remains up for debate. Council met for a work session July 11 to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday. Doing so would give city workers June 19 (or a day close to it if it falls on a weekend) off each year.
With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where the most...
Mesa resident Nora Leesley wants to know why she hasn’t received her absentee ballot for the upcoming election. At age 105, she still has a vivid interest in politics. Born in 1917, Leesley has lived through 25 presidential administrations – she was born during Woodrow Wilson’s term but liked Dwight Eisenhower the best.
Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute this week contacted the University of Arizona (UA), demanding it grants a reporter’s public record request for copies of complaints filed under UA’s Bias Education & Support Team (BEST). “College campuses should be places of free and open exchange, where students can respectfully discuss...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has waded into the water shortage crisis in the Rio Verde Foothills area. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar sent a letter July 12 to Rio Verde Foothills residents asking them if they would prefer creating a domestic water improvement district or a stand pipe that would allow water hauling to continue.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
American Landmark Apartments has acquired Tempe Metro, a 408-unit apartment community located in Tempe, Ariz., within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The property has been renamed The Access. This marks the company’s expansion into the Arizona multifamily market. “Phoenix is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the...
QUEEN CREEK — As the real estate market in Arizona continues to boom, another new school is opening in the Southeast Valley to better serve the families in the community. Located at Riggs and Signal Butte Roads, just on the border of Maricopa and Pinal Counties, is the new Crismon High School.
The City of Chandler is looking to increase the amount of public housing units it has available and seeking innovative ways to pay for it. But some residents in the community are worried about the project and have started a petition drive to stop it. The city currently has 303...
Queen Creek’s newest park will proceed as planned. Queen Creek Town Council on July 20 voted 4-1 to begin development of the $66.4 million Frontier Family Park, located near Ryan and Signal Butte Road. Councilwoman Leah Martineau represented the lone vote against the project. “I believe we spent too...
If you read this blog regularly, you know that we have a housing shortage issue which is playing a major role in housing prices spiraling out of control. We also recently gave kudos to Mesa for having the foresight to be willing to build more and reject the local NIMBY voices of the community. Well we have a few more Valley cities that are starting to understand the value of building.
“This is a part of a movement that’s really been in the works for some time, but now has a lot of momentum.”. Unionization for workers in the cannabis industry is gathering steam in Arizona, as budtenders at the Curaleaf Dispensary in midtown Phoenix recently voted to unionize, while workers at several other dispensaries are poised to vote on the issue within the next few weeks.
Mariana Sandoval is running for the Arizona House of Representatives. The Goodyear resident is running in the recently redistricted District 23, which runs from Goodyear to South Yuma County. Sandoval said she has worked as a paralegal for several legal aid offices and also at the Arizona Attorney General's Office....
