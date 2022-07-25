ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ryanair swings to profit but outlook uncertain in ‘fragile’ market

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJUNe_0gre1Po500
Financial News

Ryanair has swung to a first-quarter profit despite airport disruption and a hit from the Ukraine war, but warned that the full-year outlook is unpredictable in a “fragile” market.

The Irish airline reported profits after tax of 170 million euros (£145 million) for the three months to June 30 against net losses of 273 million euros (£233 million) a year ago as passenger numbers rebounded to 45.5 million – 9% ahead of pre-Covid levels.

But profits were still “well below” levels seen in the same quarter before the pandemic in spite of the bounceback, according to the group.

It said the Ukraine conflict “badly damaged” Easter bookings and fares, which fell 4% against the same quarter pre-Covid, although average fares for the summer are higher on a three-year basis by a “low double-digit percentage”.

The group also said it is being hampered by “unprecedented” air traffic control and airport handling disruption, but hopes to run “almost 100%” of its scheduled flights and minimise delays.

Ryanair also warned that rocketing oil prices are set to push up its full-year fuel bill, affecting the 20% of its fuel costs that have not been secured in advance.

But it said it is “too soon” to give any guidance on full-year profits, given the uncertain market and with passengers continuing to book at the last minute.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “Our business, our schedules and our customers are being disrupted by unprecedented air traffic control and airport handling delays, but we remain confident that we can operate almost 100% of our scheduled flights, while minimising delays and disruptions for our guests and their families.”

Our experience with Omicron last November, and the Ukraine invasion in February, shows how fragile the air travel market remains, and the strength of any recovery will be hugely dependent upon there being no adverse or unexpected developments over the remainder of 2022-23

He added: “While we remain hopeful that the high rate of vaccinations in Europe will allow the airline and tourism industry to fully recover and finally put Covid behind us, we cannot ignore the risk of new Covid variants in autumn 2022.

“Our experience with Omicron last November, and the Ukraine invasion in February, shows how fragile the air travel market remains, and the strength of any recovery will be hugely dependent upon there being no adverse or unexpected developments over the remainder of 2022-23.”

Like its rivals, the group has been battling against the threat of strike action from staff over pay after it cut salaries during the pandemic, but said it has agreed deals with unions representing more than 80% of its pilots and around 70% of cabin crews.

“We hope to conclude agreements with the small remaining balance in the near future,” Ryanair added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ArcelorMittal profit beats expectations, but sees rising risks

AMSTERDAM, July 28 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday helped by sharply increased prices, but saw threats from spiralling inflation, the war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 restrictions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#Irish
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Independent

Shell profits hit record $11.5bn doubling in one year amid soaring energy prices

Oil company Shell has reported record profits of $11.5bn, doubling its earnings in a single year amid surging energy prices. This is up from $5.5bn in April-June 2021- marking a $6bn increase in profits- and up from $9.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.The oil giant recorded a fourteen-fold increase in quarterly profits earlier this year which had reignited calls for a windfall tax to relieve the burden on struggling families during the worsening cost of living crisis. Commenting on the announcement, political economist Richard Murphy tweeted: “As I said when this cost of living crisis began, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Reopening of Black Sea a welcome relief, but while Ukraine remains volatile, latest data shows industry adapting

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- With news of last week’s UN deal to reopen the Black Sea, allowing ocean grain shipments to resume from Ukraine, leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites ® released new data showing that agile shippers are finding ways of managing the volatile situation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005468/en/ FourKites data shows increased shipments to countries bordering Russia and Ukraine (Graphic: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
newschain

German union calls one-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff

A German union has called on Lufthansa ground staff to walk out in a one-day strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay. The ver.di service workers’ union said the call applies to all Lufthansa locations in Germany. It comes amid negotiations on pay for about 20,000 employees of...
INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy