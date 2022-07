China’s E-2 Hawkeye-like KJ-600 is moving deeper into flight testing in preparation for joining the Type 003’s enhanced carrier air wing. A photo has emerged on social media offering the clearest look yet of the nose and nose section of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) KJ-600 carrier-based airborne early-warning (AEW) aircraft. The snapshot surfaced around the same time as a video that reportedly shows the prototype undergoing flight tests over the city of Xi'an, where the aircraft is built. These developments all come a little over a month after the launch of China’s new domestically built Type 003 aircraft carrier Fujian, signaling the introduction of a new carrier air wing which the KJ-600 is expected to be a key component of.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO