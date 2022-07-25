Fava bean puree, boiled egg, red onion, olives and parsley with crispbread recipe by Marianna Leivaditaki

Fava bean puree, boiled egg, red onion, olives and parsley with crispbread.

Delicious eaten hot or cold and leftovers are perfect in sandwiches as a healthy spread. Fava beans vary in cooking time, so you may need to add more water during cooking.

Serves 4-6 as a sharing starter

For the fava bean puree

fava beans 200g

water 1 litre, more if needed

bay leaves 2

white onion ½

olive oil 200ml

salt 2-3 tsp

For the topping

organic eggs 3, boiled for 6 minutes, cut in half

red onion 1, diced finely

black olives a handful, with their stones

parsley leaves a handful, chopped

olive oil 2 tbsp

To serve

lemon ½

ready-made Moroccan-style flatbreads

Place the fava beans in a sieve and wash well under cold water. Put them in a pan with the water, bay and onion, and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and cook gently for about 30-40 minutes. Stir the fava quite often to make sure it does not stick to the bottom of the pan. When the beans begin to break up and look almost like a puree, add the olive oil and about 2-3 teaspoons of salt or to taste. Cook for a further 10 minutes, then remove the onion and bay and take off the heat.

Crisp the flatbreads in a low oven – 150C fan/gas mark 3½ – for about 20 minutes.

Just before serving, gently mix the eggs, onion, olives and parsley in a bowl with olive oil and a pinch of salt and place on top of the fava. Serve with half a lemon and the crispbread on the side. This would also go brilliantly with smoked fish and a ripe tomato salad.

Marianna Leivaditaki is a chef and author of Aegean (Octopus, £26)