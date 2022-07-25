ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Another Hot and Stormy Week Ahead for Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago
Source: Stockbyte / Getty

Expect more of last week’s weather as July comes to an end.

For the duration of the upcoming work week, highs in the Metro will primarily stay at or above 90°, while the High Country will cool to the 80s.

Isolated to scattered storms are to blame for the comfort of the few areas in the Piedmont and Foothills. The areas will experience temperatures below 90 degrees on any given day this week.

In the following days, Tuesday and Wednesday represent our best possibilities for rain as a cold front moves southward. Although weak storms will predominate, powerful cells could form throughout this period.

Monday: Hot sunshine with variable clouds. A few PM storms. High: 93°.

Monday Night: Clouds build with a few storms. Low: 74°.

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Some may be strong. High: 93°.

Another Hot and Stormy Week Ahead for Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert: Another steamy afternoon with storm chances ramping up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s before the storms move in. First Alert Today: Heat indices near 100 degrees, afternoon storms. First Alert Wednesday: Scattered storms. First Alert Weekend: Unsettled and stormy. Scattered showers and storms will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, Charlotte does get more rain than Seattle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past few weeks, Charlotte has seen a fair share of summer storms. How does the Queen City compare to other cities when it comes to the amount of rainfall?. When you think of the rainiest city, what comes to mind? Many probably think of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Morganton, or 4 miles southwest of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Waco, Casar, Kingstown, South Mountains State Park and Crouse. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
secretcharlotte.co

7 Iconic Burgers Around Charlotte That You Have To Try

Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy#Foothills
familydestinationsguide.com

25 Best Restaurants in Charlotte, NC — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

There are just so many exciting things to do in the ever-busy city of Charlotte. This North Carolina metropolis is brimming with cool attractions like theme parks, museums, adventure courses, and tons of dining opportunities. Here, you’ll have your pick from the fanciest of hotel restaurants to the most chill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Union County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Monroe, or near Marshville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Wingate, Marshville and Sturdivants. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UNION COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Events at Rock Hill – York Co. Airport

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Rock Hill – York County Airport has many events coming up for you to learn more about flying high in the sky!. From a 5K, to exploring a military aircraft, the B-17 Yankee Lady, to seeing planes fly across York County, there is so much to do!
ROCK HILL, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

New owner reopens Lake Norman restaurant after nearly five-year closure

SHERRILLS FORD – A staple along the shores of Lake Norman, Horsefeathers Roadhouse has reopened under new ownership nearly five years since shutting its doors in 2018. New owner Dane Douglas considered the venture before the previous owners shut it down, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, four years later, he’s able to dedicate the time needed to bring the well-known bar and grill back to life.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
92.7 The Block

Carolina Panthers Begin Training for 2022 Season

Good news for Panthers fans. The Carolina Panthers are back on the field!. This season’s training camp will be held at Wofford College and will feature 12 practices that are open to the public. The team reported to training camp on July 26 and will hold their first official...
CHARLOTTE, NC
forwardtimes.com

Bridge Builders and Game Changers

ABOVE: Men of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc. at 83rd Grand Conclave. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. changes lives and communities at 83rd Grand Conclave. “Behold, How Good and How Pleasant it is for Brothers to Dwell Together in Unity.”- Psalms 133:1. The City of Charlotte, NC will never...
HOUSTON, TX
Fox 46 Charlotte

For Sale: $22M for 82 acres on Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Off the Northeastern shores of Lake Norman, space for lakefront property has been dwindling, until recently. “Developers and people have had their eyes on the lot previously.  The situation couldn’t be more perfect,” Global Real Estate Advisor Valarie Dulude said. Last week, nearly 82 acres of dense forest were […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Polls closed, results coming in for Charlotte municipal election

Candlelight vigil in memory of Erica Parsons to be held on Saturday. A balloon release and candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday to remember the life of murdered Rowan County teen Erica Parsons. Generational knowledge: Men, youth discuss issues in Charlotte community. Updated: 4 hours ago. At the Mission...
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy