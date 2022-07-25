ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers begin 3-game series at home against the Padres

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0grdyUDx00

San Diego Padres (54-43, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (5-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -161, Tigers +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Detroit has a 22-26 record at home and a 38-58 record overall. The Tigers have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has gone 29-22 in road games and 54-43 overall. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.75.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .209 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-25 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .303 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: day-to-day (biceps), Javier Baez: day-to-day (arm), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ClutchPoints

Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera closing in on Carl Yastrzemski with insane RBI feat

The Detroit Tigers lit up the San Diego Padres Monday night, a rarity for their offense. However, one thing that isn’t a rarity is Miguel Cabrera making history. The 39-year-old reached 1840 career runs batted in, pulling ahead of former Philadelphia Athletics star Al Simmons for 13th place all time. He is now four RBI away from tying Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Tigers miserable 2022 season draws shocking MLB trade deadline decision

The Detroit Tigers were projected to have a decent 2022 season. Some people even believed they could make the playoffs after signing Javier Baez. But as of this story’s publication, Detroit sits in last place in the AL Central. So it isn’t surprising to see them preparing to sell. However, a recent story from the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal adds a whole new narrative to their MLB trade deadline plans.
DETROIT, MI
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Tigers 12-4

The Padres opened their series against the Tigers with a 12-4 loss on Monday. Sean Manaea had perhaps his worst performance of the season, allowing 9 runs (4 earned) on 8 hits in just 3.1 innings pitched. After Jurickson Profar's solo homer in the 3rd inning, Detroit scored 9 unanswered runs, including a grand slam from Eric Haase. The Padres also suffered an injury, as MacKenzie Gore was removed from the game in the middle of an at-bat, after entering in relief from the bullpen. The Padres have not yet released an update on Gore's injury. The Padres will try to rebound on Tuesday in Game 2 at 4:10.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Alfaro gets key 10th-inning hit as Padres beat Tigers 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right. “That was a huge night for Jorge,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “He’d never caught (Padres starter Mike Clevenger) before, but they made sure they were on the same page all night. He saved the game by blocking some pitches in the dirt in the eight and ninth, and he drove in three runs.” Cronenworth was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, and Machado reached on shortstop Javier Báez’s throwing error.
SAN DIEGO, CA
