Chandler housing plan stirs citizens' opposition

The City of Chandler is looking to increase the amount of public housing units it has available and seeking innovative ways to pay for it. But some residents in the community are worried about the project and have started a petition drive to stop it. The city currently has...
Last week the Chandler City Council approved a resolution authorizing its Housing and Redevelopment Division, which serves as administrator for the Chandler Public Housing Authority, to pursue a new affordable housing development site on City-owned land south of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. Most of Chandler’s current public housing facilities...
Scottsdale’s only marijuana cultivation site could soon more than triple in size. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 Wednesday to recommend the City Council approve a conditional use permit application to allow cultivation of marijuana plants for the Patient Alternative Relief Center at 7640 E. Gelding Drive. If council...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
There is consensus on the Chandler City Council that it recognize the Juneteenth holiday in some fashion, but what form that will take remains up for debate. Council met for a work session July 11 to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday. Doing so would give city workers June 19 (or a day close to it if it falls on a weekend) off each year.
Queen Creek’s newest park will proceed as planned. Queen Creek Town Council on July 20 voted 4-1 to begin development of the $66.4 million Frontier Family Park, located near Ryan and Signal Butte Road. Councilwoman Leah Martineau represented the lone vote against the project. “I believe we spent too...
Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has waded into the water shortage crisis in the Rio Verde Foothills area. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar sent a letter July 12 to Rio Verde Foothills residents asking them if they would prefer creating a domestic water improvement district or a stand pipe that would allow water hauling to continue.
The Chandler Unified Governing Board got its first look at the real budget numbers for the 2022-23 school year last week and saw a lot more money and a falling tax rate. However, because of rising home values, homeowners may actually see their tax bills go up. Lana Berry, the...
Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it. Arizona housing director turning to city leaders to combat affordable housing crisis. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The housing director is placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city...
With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where the most...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
The heat is on but the town gives Queen Creek seniors a cool place to socialize one day a week. The free Senior Program meets every Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon in the Library Recreation Annex at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. “The main goal is providing a social program for...
“This is a part of a movement that’s really been in the works for some time, but now has a lot of momentum.”. Unionization for workers in the cannabis industry is gathering steam in Arizona, as budtenders at the Curaleaf Dispensary in midtown Phoenix recently voted to unionize, while workers at several other dispensaries are poised to vote on the issue within the next few weeks.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you dropped off your early ballot in the mail, it’s now on its way to getting counted. If not, you’ve missed Tuesday’s unofficial deadline and it’s likely too late to mail it in. But you still have some options. The...
Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts are starting the new fiscal year with millions of dollars more than they originally anticipated, thanks to the bipartisan spending bill the Legislature adopted last month. Both governing boards last week in separate meetings approved 2022-23 budgets that increase available funds for classroom instruction...
TEMPE, AZ — Kyrene School District announced it will be using new state funding to give all employees a pay increase this school year. Thursday marks the start of the school year for the district in Tempe, and the start of Kinora Hernandez’s 32nd year of teaching there.
American Landmark Apartments has acquired Tempe Metro, a 408-unit apartment community located in Tempe, Ariz., within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The property has been renamed The Access. This marks the company’s expansion into the Arizona multifamily market. “Phoenix is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the...
Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. What to do if you still have your mail-in ballot. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM MST. |. The deadline...
WASHINGTON – Scottsdale resident William Acorn had made occasional donations to conservative candidates in the past, but never considered himself an “avid political person.”. That changed in 2020, after a flurry of emails from then-President Donald Trump’s campaign begging supporters to “step up and give us the resources”...
PHOENIX — All over the Valley, a growing number of "for sale" signs signal a change in the housing market. According to data from the Cromford Report, there is a 156% increase in the number of homes on the market compared to last year. According to RE/MAX, Phoenix saw...
