Planning & Zoning Board Mtg.

Regular Governing Body meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., with the exception of the months of July, November and December. Meetings are streamed on the City's website and broadcasted on the City's government cable channel 56, RioVision (available to Rio Rancho Sparklight subscribers).
"After years as one of the city’s largest, most visible and most notorious unsanctioned homeless encampments, Coronado Park is now slated for closure." —Jessica Dyer. Mayor Tim Keller has announced this closure, shocking many residents, but future plans are still up in the air.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has once again cleaned the homeless camps at Coronado Park ahead of its impending closure but a spokesperson says the park is not shut down just yet. Wednesday morning, KRQE News 13 saw the Albuquerque Police Department and City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department staff out at the park near I-40 and […]
The New Mexico State Land Office is holding a public meeting (in-person and virtually) on Tuesday, 8/2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Rio Rancho City Hall (3200 Civic Center Circle). The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comment regarding a proposed sale of 339.7256 acres of State trust lands near the far northwestern edge of Rio Rancho (U.S. Highway 550 and east of Northwest Loop Road). The sale of the property has been proposed in response to an application submitted by the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA), which seeks to develop and use the property for a veteran’s cemetery.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A water conservation group is fighting a new ordinance allowing oil and gas drilling in Valencia County. The Valencia County Commission approved the amended natural resources overlay zone ordinance two weeks ago, setting rules for drilling. The group, which fears earthquakes contaminated ground water and other environmental impacts, argues the public hearing on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The construction that caused some major backups on I-40 through the canyon is done for now. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says that phase one of the repaving project from Tramway to Tijeras is now complete. All three lanes have now been reopened in both directions, and the Tijeras on-ramp should re-open […]
The City of Santa Fe has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Fe Country Club and Golf Association alleging breach of contract by the latter. The suit seeks both damages for the breaches as well as a declaratory judgement allowing the city to end its contract with the country club. As explicated in a news release yesterday from the city, a 60-year-old agreement between the city and the club provides free, treated effluent to the to the club—more than 5 billion gallons of treated effluent for free so far—in exchange for which the public receives access to the club and reduced green fees. The city alleges the country club between 2018 and 2021 exceeded its 700,000 per day limit on 143 different days for a total of more than 22 million gallons. Moreover, city officials say the country club refuses to discuss any contract revision that would include payment or a definite term, despite the city’s attempts to do so. “The City does not desire to end the Santa Fe County Club’s access to water,” the news release states. “The City seeks a new contractual arrangement that is fair and reasonable…the contract no longer represents a fair agreement for the city’s ratepayers, and it conflicts with current city code.”
Traffic can be heavy at the intersection of Northern and Unser Blvds. by Walgreens. (Garrison Wells/Observer) For years now, the neighborhoods of RR have demanded more grocery stores and shopping centers closer to the North West side of the city. City and business leaders have worked hard to get more...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller says the condition of the homeless encampment at Coronado park is out of control. “We have concerns obviously about rampant narcotics trafficking again this is different than a singular encampment in an arroyo. This is about organized trafficking of narcotics, and we have to do something about that,” said the mayor at a press conference Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrea Maldonado, owner of Love and Care Child Care Development Center says she’s on the brink of losing her business after fighting daily to keep crime and homeless people off her property. Maldonado’s business sits in the International District right across the street from the Tiny Home Village. In an area where […]
KOAT is following the latest as the city of Albuquerque announced closing Coronado Park as soon as August. In a statement released by the city, Mayor Tim Keller said Coronado Park had been a focal point of the national homeless encampment crisis. KOAT spoke to people about whether closing the park will help solve that problem.
The Rio Grande is drying in Albuquerque, which hasn’t happened in nearly four decades. New Mexico water officials point to legal issues with Texas, extreme drought and a changing climate, thirsty vegetation and a resistance to using less water as some reasons behind the current situation. The experts encouraged...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got a helping hand ahead of the upcoming school year. The city’s Office of Civic Engagement, the One Albuquerque fund, and the Corporate Volunteer of New Mexico joined forces to raise $30,000 for Albuquerque Public Schools students. They also collected a variety of school supplies for kids. Those donations were presented […]
SANTA FE, N.M. — Zozobra has a new voice for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe announce William Parnall as its voice. Parnall is a New Mexico native and a judge in the New Mexico 2nd Judicial District Court. The club had to...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque announced it will be closing Coronado Park next month. Drug trafficking and usage played a role in the closing of the park, as well as overall damage to the park's systems. The city also cited legal rulings on encampments and COVID-19 as reasons for relaxing "some park regulations."
Yellow tape hangs across the entrances to Palace Avenue’s Sena Plaza today, prohibiting entry. According to a statement from Santa Fe Police, officers were dispatched to the La Casa Sena restaurant at around 4:30 this morning in response to the fire alarm. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man whom they subsequently identified as Joseph Duran on the restaurant’s roof and determined Duran had intentionally set the building ablaze. He was arrested and booked on criminal charges of arson, burglary and property damage.
SANTA FE, N.M.– Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU has reached $1 billion in total assets, and is attributing its impressive growth to focusing on member service and its ongoing commitment to its core mission of improving lives in New Mexico. “In order to improve service to our membership, DNCU...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s most popular restaurants has been shut down because of thieves. “It’s been a very difficult time and very sad we have a violent and criminal element in the city to continue to do this to businesses and probably private citizens,” said Owner Larry Rainosek.
Tori Cardenas’ shift at Page 1 Books on Friday was better than most. Sitting in his car after clocking out from a day of lifting books that afternoon, it was 102 degrees Fahrenheit in Albuquerque. “It was pretty good,” he said. “Today was one of the better days, even...
Travis Lee Lewis, 33, of Santa Fe was arrested July 21 and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and on a District Court warrant. Jade L. Banuelos, 20, of Los Alamos was arrested July 22 and charged with battery against a household member. Joe Cotton IV, 38, of...
Comments / 0