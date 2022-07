In just a few short days the Macon County Fairgrounds will come to life once again for the 40th Annual Macon County Fair, August 1-6. Continuing to honor the Macon County Fair tradition of offering a variety of contests, pageants, exhibits and shows, this year’s schedule is jam-packed with entertainment appealing to the entire family including a new event, the 4-Wheeler Motorcycle Rodeo. Also this year the National Guard will be there with some kind of display for fairgoers to see.

MACON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO