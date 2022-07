If you already have strong feelings about your Instagram feed increasingly showing Reels from accounts you don’t follow, just wait until next year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will more than double the amount of content from recommended accounts people see while using Instagram and Facebook by the end of 2023. He said that such recommendations currently account for roughly 15 percent of the content on Facebook, and that the percentage is already higher on Instagram.

INTERNET ・ 10 HOURS AGO