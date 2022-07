The trade: The Yankees acquire LF Andrew Benintendi from the Royals for pitching prospects T.J. Sikkema, Chandler Champlain and Beck Way. Less than a week before the 2022 trade deadline, the Yankees landed one of the buzziest names on the market in outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a former arch rival with the Boston Red Sox who now lands in the Bronx after a one-and-a-half season stay with the Royals. Kansas City has been out of contention for weeks, and with Benintendi working under an expiring contract, the Royals land a trio of pitching prospects for a player they almost certainly weren't going to sign after the season.

