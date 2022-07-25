Kyrene details its extensive safety measures

With the memory of the Texas elementary school massacre still fresh in many parents and teachers’ minds, Kyrene School District administrators last week presented a detailed plan on how they are keeping children safe. That the pre-scheduled presentation at the July 12 Governing Board occurred after the only...
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was an anxious day for many parents in Gilbert as thousands of students returned back to the classrooms after a long summer break. Many school districts, including Gilbert Public Schools, are examining their safety procedures after recent school shootings, including the devastating massacre of 21 people killed by a man who entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students between the ages of 7 and 10 died in that incident. In May, Arizona’s Family reported how four counties in the state are in the process of implementing a new school safety emergency response system that will connect law enforcement to the public and allow for faster response times. Now schools closer to the Valley are taking action as well.
Additional safety measures are in place for students returning to Gilbert Public School campuses this Tuesday as the Texas school massacre in May remain fresh in people’s minds. New this year for students in grades 7-12 is the requirement to wear student ID badges at all times. Each campus...
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute this week contacted the University of Arizona (UA), demanding it grants a reporter’s public record request for copies of complaints filed under UA’s Bias Education & Support Team (BEST). “College campuses should be places of free and open exchange, where students can respectfully discuss...
TEMPE, AZ — Kyrene School District announced it will be using new state funding to give all employees a pay increase this school year. Thursday marks the start of the school year for the district in Tempe, and the start of Kinora Hernandez’s 32nd year of teaching there.
Mesa resident Nora Leesley wants to know why she hasn’t received her absentee ballot for the upcoming election. At age 105, she still has a vivid interest in politics. Born in 1917, Leesley has lived through 25 presidential administrations – she was born during Woodrow Wilson’s term but liked Dwight Eisenhower the best.
PHOENIX — A Chandler elementary school educator has been named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show‘s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for July, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Diana Perez just completed her first week as a sixth grade teacher at Rice Elementary...
PHOENIX — Local college students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to receive tuition stipends to enroll in specific programs within Maricopa Community Colleges. The city of Phoenix has allocated $7 million toward helping residents recover from the pandemic's economic ramifications by offering educational opportunities that could...
There is consensus on the Chandler City Council that it recognize the Juneteenth holiday in some fashion, but what form that will take remains up for debate. Council met for a work session July 11 to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday. Doing so would give city workers June 19 (or a day close to it if it falls on a weekend) off each year.
Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
The heat is on but the town gives Queen Creek seniors a cool place to socialize one day a week. The free Senior Program meets every Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon in the Library Recreation Annex at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. “The main goal is providing a social program for...
American Landmark Apartments has acquired Tempe Metro, a 408-unit apartment community located in Tempe, Ariz., within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The property has been renamed The Access. This marks the company’s expansion into the Arizona multifamily market. “Phoenix is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the...
With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where the most...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts are starting the new fiscal year with millions of dollars more than they originally anticipated, thanks to the bipartisan spending bill the Legislature adopted last month. Both governing boards last week in separate meetings approved 2022-23 budgets that increase available funds for classroom instruction...
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
The Chandler Unified Governing Board got its first look at the real budget numbers for the 2022-23 school year last week and saw a lot more money and a falling tax rate. However, because of rising home values, homeowners may actually see their tax bills go up. Lana Berry, the...
“This is a part of a movement that’s really been in the works for some time, but now has a lot of momentum.”. Unionization for workers in the cannabis industry is gathering steam in Arizona, as budtenders at the Curaleaf Dispensary in midtown Phoenix recently voted to unionize, while workers at several other dispensaries are poised to vote on the issue within the next few weeks.
Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
