Phoenix resorts offer great deals during the summer for family getaways. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix. Family getaways are something parents and kids look forward to during the summer months. However, not everyone has the time, money, or resources to be able to get out of town. That doesn't mean there aren't great ways to enjoy some family time right in your area with some fantastic staycation opportunities. My family enjoys time away from home together without hitting the road for a long drive or flight. The Valley of the Sun offers many spectacular summer deals for families interested in spending time away from the house. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO