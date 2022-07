Congrats! 90 Day Fiancé star Juliana Custodio gave birth, welcomed baby No. 1 — a boy! — with boyfriend Ben Obscura. “All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother,” Juliana, 23, wrote in her announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, July 19. “Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO