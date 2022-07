The Canon City Police Department will begin issuing UTV Permits on August 1, 2022. A permit issued by the City is required to operate a UTV inside city limits. Permits can be picked up at the police department by appointment only and are only valid for one calendar year from the date of issuance. Each UTV must have a permit. City-issued permit stickers must be displayed in both the front and rear of the UTV at all times. Operators must follow UTV regulations outlined in Ordinance 4, Series 2022.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO