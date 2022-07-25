Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Reuters

Drinkers, smokers seek respite from gloom by trading up

LONDON (Reuters) - Soaring inflation has made life harder for most of the world - but some people are still smoking expensive cigarettes and doing shots of fancy tequila. From British American Tobacco to Tanqueray gin maker Diageo, cigarette and alcohol companies cited strong demand for high-end products people can’t seem to shake when they reported results this week. Far from buying cheaper alcohol and tobacco, shoppers are instead trading up.
Reuters

Barclays latest global bank ensnared in U.S. 'Whatsapp' probes

LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) joined a host of European banks feeling the pinch of a U.S. regulatory probe into breaches related to the use of messaging apps such as Whatsapp, setting aside $200 million to cover the costs in half-year results on Thursday.
Lincoln Electric Launches Diesel Welder Generator

Lincoln Electric introduces the all-new Frontier 400X Pipe to its lineup of next-generation diesel engine driven welder generators. The Frontier 400X Pipe features comparable arc performance with its legacy machines and is designed for the pipeline industry. Powered by a 24.7 HP turbocharged Perkins diesel engine, the Frontier 400X Pipe...
The Guardian

Nestlé raises prices by 6.5% in first six months of the year

The maker of KitKat, Nespresso, Häagen-Dazs ice-cream and Maggi stock cubes has blamed “significant and unprecedented cost inflation” for a 6.5% rise in prices in the first half of this year. Nestlé’s sales rose ahead of expectations driven by the price increases, analysts said, increasing 9.2% to...
