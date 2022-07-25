ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packaging That Stands Up on a Shelf, Plus More of What Retailers Want in the Toppers Product Category

By PETS+ Staff
Cover picture for the articleA broth spray to lightly coat kibble is a great idea. — Ben H., Jeannette, PA. Shelf-talkers and/or freezer-door stickers with quick blurbs about the benefits. — Heather L., Staunton, VA. A better variety of broths in different proteins, like rabbit, more duck, kangaroo, etc. — Diedra...

Popcorn for Dogs, Mouse Food for Cats and More Hot Sellers in May

HIMALAYAN PET SUPPLY yaky Charms. The packaging looks like microwave popcorn bags. We placed the display by the register, and it was gone in days! We were excited and talked about it a lot with customers. So cute! — Erin P., Summerville, SC. MOUSER cat food flew off the...
Pet Peeves: No. It’s Not The Same.

It’s super annoying to hear someone complain about grooming price increases and tell me, “It’s the same service.” It’s not. Costs of providing the service have increased, including but not limited to shampoo, electricity, NNN expenses, rent, tool-sharpening services and freight for supplies. It’s difficult to find a good groomer, and we pay a liveable, competitive wage to ensure we retain talent. Plus, groomers are skilled labor and it took them years to refine their craft (don’t get me started on people asking for grooming discounts). Do you complain at the grocery store about price increases? Your favorite restaurant? Airlines when you booked your spring break trip? Am I supposed to supplement your dog ownership by keeping my grooming prices the same year after year? I don’t think so. Do you want a pay increase every year? I’m pretty sure you do, and I want to reward my groomers for their performance. My operating costs increase each year so I have to adjust my pricing to stay in business.
