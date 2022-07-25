ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Fifth CIIE: Praised by Business Elites, Championed by Overseas Firms

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aa1bu_0grdrGn800

A major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has been held successfully for four consecutive years and is widely regarded as an international public good and the multilateral trading system, as well as a pivotal carrier for building an open world economy and a community with a shared future for mankind.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220723005003/en/

The fifth China International Import Expo will take place from Nov 5 to 10 this year. (Photo/IC)

Since its inception in 2018, the CIIE has been growing in scale and influence. The area of its business exhibition increased from 270,000 square meters in 2018 to 366,000 square meters in 2021. Exhibitors at the past four CIIEs launched more than 1,500 new products, technologies and services and clinched tentative deals worth over $270 billion.

As the CIIE enters its fifth year, multinational exhibitors have continued to express hope in participating in this year’s edition in November.

At an online ceremony held recently, more than 30 heavyweight companies and institutions signed agreements to attend the fifth CIIE, demonstrating their optimism about the Chinese market.

Marc-Antoine Jamet, secretary general of LVMH, hailed China as a vibrant, huge and growing market and a major source of inspiration for the group at the ceremony. He added holding the CIIE as scheduled against the backdrop of COVID-19 showcases China’s confidence and its bright economic prospects.

Among the contracted enterprises were not only firms with longstanding ties to China and the CIIE like LVMH, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Marubeni but also newcomers such as Gilead Science, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.

So far, more than 80 percent of the planned business exhibition area has been reserved and more than 260 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders will attend the expo.

Many countries have confirmed their participation in the country exhibition, while a new World Openness Report and World Openness Index will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a major part of the expo.

With so many showing their interest, space will be filling up fast. Be sure to sign up for the fifth edition before time runs out! Click here to register: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220723005003/en/

CONTACT: Contact: Nie Qingxin

Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988

KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: China International Import Expo

PUB: 07/25/2022 02:54 AM/DISC: 07/25/2022 02:54 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

China is top foreign buyer of US housing at $6.1 billion last year

Chinese buyers flooded the American housing market with more than $6 billion last year, more than purchasers from any other foreign country. Foreign purchasers from China bought $6.1 billion in U.S. homes from April 2021 to March 2022, which the trade association’s report said was up 30% from the prior year. Canadians bought $5.5 billion in U.S. housing properties, Indians bought $3.6 billion, Mexicans $2.9 billion, and Brazilians $1.6 billion, according to a new report by the National Association of Realtors.
REAL ESTATE
POLITICO

China launches new bid for internet dominance

Hi, China Watchers. This week we kick the tires on China’s new “cyber sovereignty” initiative, puzzle over the collapse of congressional “tough on China” legislation and scrutinize the State Department’s new “wrongful detention” warning for China-bound travelers. We’ll also unpack the lessons from President XI JINPING’s recent Xinjiang trip and profile a book that warns that “tense cohabitation” is the best we can expect from U.S.-China relations for the foreseeable future.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#World Economy#Asia#Ciie#Chinese#Lvmh
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese celebrate assassination of anti-communist fmr. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Social media users in China were quick to celebrate news of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the hands of an assassin on Friday, with some calling the gunman a “hero” and others calling for celebrations and shopping holidays. On Friday, a Twitter account...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Motley Fool

Lockheed Faces New Threat: A U.K.-Japan Fighter Jet

Once upon a time, Lockheed Martin helped Japan to build its national fighter jet, the F2. Now Japan is looking to build an upgraded, sixth-generation jet -- but it won't partner with Lockheed, but instead with Britain's BAE instead. Now Lockheed faces a scenario in which it will have to...
MILITARY
The Drive

Our First Clear Look At China’s KJ-600 Carrier-Based Radar Plane’s Nose

China’s E-2 Hawkeye-like KJ-600 is moving deeper into flight testing in preparation for joining the Type 003’s enhanced carrier air wing. A photo has emerged on social media offering the clearest look yet of the nose and nose section of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) KJ-600 carrier-based airborne early-warning (AEW) aircraft. The snapshot surfaced around the same time as a video that reportedly shows the prototype undergoing flight tests over the city of Xi'an, where the aircraft is built. These developments all come a little over a month after the launch of China’s new domestically built Type 003 aircraft carrier Fujian, signaling the introduction of a new carrier air wing which the KJ-600 is expected to be a key component of.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

USFIA Survey Says China’s Losing to This Country

Click here to read the full article. The recently implemented Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is significantly impacting fashion executives’ sourcing plans. More than 95 percent of respondents to a United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) survey said they expect UFLPA’s implementation will affect their company’s sourcing, according to the association’s 2022 Fashion Industry Benchmarking Study. More than 85 percent reported plans to cut their cotton apparel imports from China, while another 45 percent said they will further reduce non-cotton apparel imports. USFIA based its new report on a survey of 34 executives at “leading” U.S. fashion companies, 81 percent of...
MARKETS
Fortune

Is Chinese President Xi Jinping vaccinated? Two years into China’s COVID jab blitz, it’s still a mystery

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Chinese government has delivered 3.4 billion COVID-19 vaccine shots to its citizens, more than any other country in the world by a wide margin. Its tally alone accounts for over one-quarter of the world's total jabs. But amid the blistering campaign, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been conspicuously silent on whether he's among the vaccine recipients. Beijing had the chance to put the question to rest on Saturday, but it still danced around the issue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

US wants to end dependence on China rare earths, Yellen says

The United States wants to end its "undue dependence" on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy