Athens County real estate transfers

Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Solveig Overby, Et al, 7815 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to Heidi Overby-Lee, $266,666.66.

Lucinda C. Castle, 3840 S. Rodehaver Road, Guysville, to Dustin and Jennifer Williams, $40,000.

Orville L. and Roberta L. Lyons, 5534 Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, to David E. and Jennifer M. Jolley, $240,000.

ECAJ Homes, LLC, 156 Grosvenor St., Athens, to Dan Lyne, $151,000.

Karen Skinner, 484 Adena Dr., The Plains, to Zachary and Jessica L. Tayler, $272,500.

Estate of Dana E. Carsey aka Dana Everett Carsey, Sr., 80 Central Ave., Athens, to Chynthia H. Sherman and Samuel C. Blodget, $59,500.

Lanning Mechanical, Inc., 5299 Sand Ridge Road, Guysville, to January Heuss and James McClellan, $20,000.

Sydney Webber, 15480 Willow Creek Road, Athens, to Richard Markiewicz and Riley Asher, $325,000.

John Staser, 35 Ball Dr., Athens, to Lisa Mosier, $215,000.

Ryan M. and Valerie A. Keeney, 426 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Cole A. Turner, $140,000.

Mildred Gwilym, 17760 Twelfth St., Buchtel, to Sue Mingus, exempt.

Kenneth H. Hicks and Theresa A. Murphy, 26 Old Coach Road, Athens, to Gregory Scott and Jennifer Vance, $445,000.

Gene and Roseanne Hines, 16171 E. Kasler Creek Road, Amesville, to Brian Hines and Stacy Bolden, $422,000.

Bradley A. and Lisa S. Cohen, 5 Old Coach Road, Athens, to 5 Old Coach Road Athens, LLC, $494,000.

Brian and Kelli Schoen, 65 Morris Ave., Athens, to Gregory Fialko and Jennifer Kirksey Fialko, $343,000.

Richard E. Noecker, Jr., 247 W. Union St., Unit 203C, Athens, to Lynn and Victor Hanna, $102,000.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 82 Front St., Glouster, to Andrew and Chelsea McLaughlin, exempt.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 67 1/2 E. Palmer St., Jacksonville, to Robin McWhorter and Sharon Bycofski, exempt.

J. Randall Wheaton Trust and Susan B. Wheaton Trust, 11 Hudson St., Athens, to Avabuild, LLC, $170,000.

Dean Allen Yarger and Jami D. Yarger, 8182 Route 78n Glouster, to Mindy Buchanan, exempt.

John and Pamela Andrews, 66 Westfield Place, Athens, to Devin Marshall Metzler and Alicia Zoe Miklos, $190,000.

Christofer Troy and Stephanie Jane Smith, 5988 E. Clinton St., Albany, to Rachel R. Lawson, $186,000.

Matthew P. Hanson, 2957 Bailey Road, Albany, to Makayley L., Thomas James and Angela Dawn Parsons, $135,000.

Estate of Patricia Ann Cunningham, 14316 Route 13, Chauncey, to Damon and Melissa Nicholson, $380,000.

Rhonda C. Dixon and Karen Hoekzema, 13864 Keirns Road, Millfield, to Brent D. and Janine P. Downing, $434,000.

Elizabeth J. Thompson, 8 Nottingham Dr., Athens, to Oscar Avalos Ovando and Veronica Bahamondes Lorca, $228,000.

Todd M. Whited, 6220 Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, to Kent Harding, $303,000.

Jennifer L. and Scott E. Hall-Jones, 6 Cardiff Lane, Athens, to Lee Herbert Stewart, $310,000.

Donald Maiorana, 4990 Factory Road, Albany, to James N. and Alison B. Pratt, $47,000.

Howard and Delilah Elliott, 19200 Bucks Lake Road, Guysville, to Richard M. and Mary F. McFee, $460,000.

Bruce and Susan Mitchell, 72 and 72 1/2 W. State St. and 1 S. Congress St., Athens, to Bear with Phillips, LLC, $425,000.

Guy C. and Linda Phillips, 72 and 72 1/2 W. State St. and 1 S. Congress St., Athens, to Bear with Phillips, LLC, exempt.

Rebecca S. Fulks, 19 Avon Place, Athens, to Kent D. Orr and Chloe Musick, $218,000.

Nancy Dotson and Patrick E. Bulstrom, 98 N. Shafer St., Athens, to Rudolf Beutner, $100,000.

Tammy S. May, et al, 11772 Ten Spot Road, Nelsonvile, to Donald F. Pidcock, $8,800.

Millfield Coal and Mining Company, an Ohio corporation, 173.76 acres in Millfield, to Jeffery and Sarah Catherine Blasi, $327,120,

Jeffrey L. and Annette M. Niese, 4090 Fisher Road, Athens, to Nathan Niese and Taylor A. Weigle, $423,725.

Justin C. and Sharon A. Mundhenk, 36 Cross St., The Plains, to Brett A. and Lisa A. Call, $225,000.

Gregory Gilders, et al, 42 S. May Ave., Athens, to Tina Kelsey, $175,000.

Stefan E. Gleissberg, 38 Fairview Ave., Athens, to Ryan and Natalie E. Wittman, $220,000.

MiCo Housing LLC, 9 Hanlin Ave., Athens, to Tony M. Vinci, $234,000.

Matthew Leriche and Aduei Riak, 19 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Joshua Bear and Yamini Bear Rao, $430,000.

Austin C. and Christina M. Ford, 1374 Vanderhoof Road, Guysville, to Kory and Kathrine Williams, $140,000.

Rebeka M. and Carlos E. Mendez, 8100 Vore Ridge Road, Athens, to Kathy M. Wickmann and Aaron M. Beyette, $266,000.

Robert W. and Melissa L. Prebe, 7422 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to John S. Gehovak, $144,000.

Martha J. May, lot on Jacobs Avenue, Chauncey, to Jerald D. and Jessica L. Shuler, $4,000.

Carolyn C. Sutherland, 457 Adena Dr., The Plains, to Eric J. Sholtis and Amber E. Ball, $275,000.

S.E. Ohio Property Management, LLC, 170 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to Bradley Huffines, $155,000.

Matthew C. and Alisha Barnhouse, 2160 Hogue Hollow Road, Guysville, to Alicia N. Alvis and Michael A. York, $298,400.

Gerald E. and Sandra K. Mits, 11796 Red Rock Road, Glouster, to Heather and Jeremy Clingerman, $40,000.

J. Randall and Susan Wheaton, trustees, and Elizabeth G. Hibner, 206 W. Union St., Athens, to Lynx Lair Properties, LLC, $180,000.

Jon A. Dillard, 6636 Ervin Road, Athens, to Christofer Troy Smith and Stephanie Jane Smith, $285,000.

Copperhead LLC, 11155 Route 329, Stewart, to Big Wood LLC, $372,410.

Steven R. and Danise J. Davies, 60 Wonder Hills Dr., Athens, to Basil Masri Zada and Soad Haddad, $289,900.

David and Meta L. Stover, 14305 Mill Creek Road, Millfield, to Christopher Allen Russell, $87,500.

Larry O. and Phyllis M. Curtis, 2815 10th St., Coolville, to Rebecca J. Adcock, $142,900.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 13 Republic Ave., Glouster, to Michelle Everett-Tracey and Teresia Tracey, exempt.

Lisa M. Graves, trustee of the Mary M. Morgan Trust, 5865 University Heights Dr., Athens, to Roger Keith Morgan, $270,000.

Christopher B. Seymour, 15717 Willow Creek Road, Athens, to Ryanne C. Oldham, $63,615.