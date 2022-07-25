ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County real estate transfers

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Solveig Overby, Et al, 7815 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to Heidi Overby-Lee, $266,666.66.

Lucinda C. Castle, 3840 S. Rodehaver Road, Guysville, to Dustin and Jennifer Williams, $40,000.

Orville L. and Roberta L. Lyons, 5534 Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, to David E. and Jennifer M. Jolley, $240,000.

ECAJ Homes, LLC, 156 Grosvenor St., Athens, to Dan Lyne, $151,000.

Karen Skinner, 484 Adena Dr., The Plains, to Zachary and Jessica L. Tayler, $272,500.

Estate of Dana E. Carsey aka Dana Everett Carsey, Sr., 80 Central Ave., Athens, to Chynthia H. Sherman and Samuel C. Blodget, $59,500.

Lanning Mechanical, Inc., 5299 Sand Ridge Road, Guysville, to January Heuss and James McClellan, $20,000.

Sydney Webber, 15480 Willow Creek Road, Athens, to Richard Markiewicz and Riley Asher, $325,000.

John Staser, 35 Ball Dr., Athens, to Lisa Mosier, $215,000.

Ryan M. and Valerie A. Keeney, 426 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Cole A. Turner, $140,000.

Mildred Gwilym, 17760 Twelfth St., Buchtel, to Sue Mingus, exempt.

Kenneth H. Hicks and Theresa A. Murphy, 26 Old Coach Road, Athens, to Gregory Scott and Jennifer Vance, $445,000.

Gene and Roseanne Hines, 16171 E. Kasler Creek Road, Amesville, to Brian Hines and Stacy Bolden, $422,000.

Bradley A. and Lisa S. Cohen, 5 Old Coach Road, Athens, to 5 Old Coach Road Athens, LLC, $494,000.

Brian and Kelli Schoen, 65 Morris Ave., Athens, to Gregory Fialko and Jennifer Kirksey Fialko, $343,000.

Richard E. Noecker, Jr., 247 W. Union St., Unit 203C, Athens, to Lynn and Victor Hanna, $102,000.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 82 Front St., Glouster, to Andrew and Chelsea McLaughlin, exempt.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 67 1/2 E. Palmer St., Jacksonville, to Robin McWhorter and Sharon Bycofski, exempt.

J. Randall Wheaton Trust and Susan B. Wheaton Trust, 11 Hudson St., Athens, to Avabuild, LLC, $170,000.

Dean Allen Yarger and Jami D. Yarger, 8182 Route 78n Glouster, to Mindy Buchanan, exempt.

John and Pamela Andrews, 66 Westfield Place, Athens, to Devin Marshall Metzler and Alicia Zoe Miklos, $190,000.

Christofer Troy and Stephanie Jane Smith, 5988 E. Clinton St., Albany, to Rachel R. Lawson, $186,000.

Matthew P. Hanson, 2957 Bailey Road, Albany, to Makayley L., Thomas James and Angela Dawn Parsons, $135,000.

Estate of Patricia Ann Cunningham, 14316 Route 13, Chauncey, to Damon and Melissa Nicholson, $380,000.

Rhonda C. Dixon and Karen Hoekzema, 13864 Keirns Road, Millfield, to Brent D. and Janine P. Downing, $434,000.

Elizabeth J. Thompson, 8 Nottingham Dr., Athens, to Oscar Avalos Ovando and Veronica Bahamondes Lorca, $228,000.

Todd M. Whited, 6220 Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, to Kent Harding, $303,000.

Jennifer L. and Scott E. Hall-Jones, 6 Cardiff Lane, Athens, to Lee Herbert Stewart, $310,000.

Donald Maiorana, 4990 Factory Road, Albany, to James N. and Alison B. Pratt, $47,000.

Howard and Delilah Elliott, 19200 Bucks Lake Road, Guysville, to Richard M. and Mary F. McFee, $460,000.

Bruce and Susan Mitchell, 72 and 72 1/2 W. State St. and 1 S. Congress St., Athens, to Bear with Phillips, LLC, $425,000.

Guy C. and Linda Phillips, 72 and 72 1/2 W. State St. and 1 S. Congress St., Athens, to Bear with Phillips, LLC, exempt.

Rebecca S. Fulks, 19 Avon Place, Athens, to Kent D. Orr and Chloe Musick, $218,000.

Nancy Dotson and Patrick E. Bulstrom, 98 N. Shafer St., Athens, to Rudolf Beutner, $100,000.

Tammy S. May, et al, 11772 Ten Spot Road, Nelsonvile, to Donald F. Pidcock, $8,800.

Millfield Coal and Mining Company, an Ohio corporation, 173.76 acres in Millfield, to Jeffery and Sarah Catherine Blasi, $327,120,

Jeffrey L. and Annette M. Niese, 4090 Fisher Road, Athens, to Nathan Niese and Taylor A. Weigle, $423,725.

Justin C. and Sharon A. Mundhenk, 36 Cross St., The Plains, to Brett A. and Lisa A. Call, $225,000.

Gregory Gilders, et al, 42 S. May Ave., Athens, to Tina Kelsey, $175,000.

Stefan E. Gleissberg, 38 Fairview Ave., Athens, to Ryan and Natalie E. Wittman, $220,000.

MiCo Housing LLC, 9 Hanlin Ave., Athens, to Tony M. Vinci, $234,000.

Matthew Leriche and Aduei Riak, 19 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Joshua Bear and Yamini Bear Rao, $430,000.

Austin C. and Christina M. Ford, 1374 Vanderhoof Road, Guysville, to Kory and Kathrine Williams, $140,000.

Rebeka M. and Carlos E. Mendez, 8100 Vore Ridge Road, Athens, to Kathy M. Wickmann and Aaron M. Beyette, $266,000.

Robert W. and Melissa L. Prebe, 7422 Angel Ridge Road, Athens, to John S. Gehovak, $144,000.

Martha J. May, lot on Jacobs Avenue, Chauncey, to Jerald D. and Jessica L. Shuler, $4,000.

Carolyn C. Sutherland, 457 Adena Dr., The Plains, to Eric J. Sholtis and Amber E. Ball, $275,000.

S.E. Ohio Property Management, LLC, 170 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville, to Bradley Huffines, $155,000.

Matthew C. and Alisha Barnhouse, 2160 Hogue Hollow Road, Guysville, to Alicia N. Alvis and Michael A. York, $298,400.

Gerald E. and Sandra K. Mits, 11796 Red Rock Road, Glouster, to Heather and Jeremy Clingerman, $40,000.

J. Randall and Susan Wheaton, trustees, and Elizabeth G. Hibner, 206 W. Union St., Athens, to Lynx Lair Properties, LLC, $180,000.

Jon A. Dillard, 6636 Ervin Road, Athens, to Christofer Troy Smith and Stephanie Jane Smith, $285,000.

Copperhead LLC, 11155 Route 329, Stewart, to Big Wood LLC, $372,410.

Steven R. and Danise J. Davies, 60 Wonder Hills Dr., Athens, to Basil Masri Zada and Soad Haddad, $289,900.

David and Meta L. Stover, 14305 Mill Creek Road, Millfield, to Christopher Allen Russell, $87,500.

Larry O. and Phyllis M. Curtis, 2815 10th St., Coolville, to Rebecca J. Adcock, $142,900.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 13 Republic Ave., Glouster, to Michelle Everett-Tracey and Teresia Tracey, exempt.

Lisa M. Graves, trustee of the Mary M. Morgan Trust, 5865 University Heights Dr., Athens, to Roger Keith Morgan, $270,000.

Christopher B. Seymour, 15717 Willow Creek Road, Athens, to Ryanne C. Oldham, $63,615.

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Marietta-based health system plans a $20 million expansion in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — At a time when rural communities throughout the country are losing access to healthcare because of hospital closures, Athens is about to see a significant expansion in healthcare services. Next July, Memorial Health System of Marietta plans to open a four-story medical center on Columbus...
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

The Mound Cemetery unveils its 26 new tombstones

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mound Cemetery in Marietta completed its two-year preservation project. Members of the organization came out to see the 26 new tombstones being placed Tuesday morning. The Washington County Historical Society’s tombstone preservation started the project two years ago. The start, the group walked through...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Missing man in Ohio found in tote

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street. The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Jacksonville, OH
City
Glouster, OH
City
Nelsonville, OH
City
Chauncey, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Albany, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Complete Streets Policy coming soon to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) program (funded by Ross County Health District) is partnering with the City of Chillicothe to develop a Complete Streets Policy. Our Complete Streets Policy will help make Chillicothe streets safe and streamlined for all users by implementing and maintaining projects such...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A van overturned on I-77 after hydroplaning. Officials say that a call came in Monday morning at 11:59 am of a vehicle upside down at mile marker 179. According to Lieutenant George at the Wood County Sheriff’s office, the van was heading south bound on I-77...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Spirit Halloween Coming to Empty Stores in Southern Ohio

OHIO – Spirt Halloween has reported several of its stores will be opening up in areas around Southern Ohio. Former Elder Beerman1730 River Valley Circle NorthLancaster, OH 43130. Chillicothe. Former Aldi 1075 North Bridge StreetChillicothe, OH 45601. Athens. Next to Dunhams1002 East State StreetAthens, OH 45701. Reynoldsburg. Former Babies...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three young children found wandering the streets of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to reports, officers with the police department were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street after a caller stated that they had found three small children walking down the sidewalk alone. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the individual, who said she found the young...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa M
Person
Jennifer Williams
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tractor-trailer collides with bridge near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating bridge collision along route 35 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer hauling a forklift collided with the Adena Road Bridge which crosses route 35 just west of Chillicothe, and then left the scene. Witnesses told dispatchers that...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

One in Juvenile Custody Following Alleged Assault of Another

POMEROY, Ohio – One individual is in custody following allegations of an assault on a minor. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged assault of a minor child. The incident allegedly occurred in the around 4 a.m. on July 24, 2022 on Kerr Street in Pomeroy, Ohio. The incident allegedly involved video and social media also.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police execute drug raid in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence at 68 Vincent Street on Tuesday. According to the Police Department, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun was seized at the residence. Arrested was Dashawn Myers for a felony drug warrant out of Franklin...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy Smith#Jane Smith#Ecaj Homes#Adena#Lanning Mechanical Inc#Poplar St
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two MOV residents among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 39-year-old Jackson County man and a 69-year-old Roane County woman were among six people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as active cases again dropped slightly but remained over 3,000. In its Tuesday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

3 W.Va. Teacher of the Year finalists from our region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three out of the 10 finalists for West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year are from our area. They are as follows: Wayne County’s Sarah Bailey from Buffalo Middle School, Lisa Bryant from Point Pleasant Primary School in Mason County, and David Patrick from Dupont Middle School in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Thief could be disguised in stolen Zanesville truck: AEP

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man stole an AEP vehicle Monday in Zanesville, the power company said. The stolen vehicle in question is a RAM 2500 white pickup truck with Ohio license plate PMR 9197. AEP warned that the man could be wearing a company shirt found inside the truck’s cab, and that he is not an AEP employee.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Baesel L. Kramer Jr.

Baesel Leroy Kramer Jr., 54 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on July 11, 1968, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Baesel Leroy Kramer Sr. and Doris Corder. Baesel loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body discovered along flood wall in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the flood wall Sunday evening in Chillicothe. Officers along with emergency personnel responded to area near Riverside and Hirn Street shortly before 6 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers they found a person deceased. According to...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Covid Cases On Rise

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Though mask mandates have been nationally lifted, cases of Covid-19 continue to rise nationally and in Muskingum County. The community levels in the county are higher than they have been in months. The new variants of the virus are believed to be the cause of...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
988
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy