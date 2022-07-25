ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Zealand urges extra travel precautions to prevent foot and mouth outbreak

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrgCB_0grdpc5Q00

WELLINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Monday urged travellers returning from Indonesia to take extra precautions and in some cases to stay away from farms for at least a week to prevent a local foot and mouth outbreak that could devastate the crucial livestock industry.

"New Zealand has never had an outbreak, and we want to do all we can to keep it that way," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at her weekly news conference.

Indonesia, including popular tourist destination Bali, have recently had an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, raising the risk that the virus could reach New Zealand.

Foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious animal disease that affects cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and pigs but does not pose a threat to humans.

Central bank modelling projects that a widespread foot and mouth outbreak in New Zealand would have an estimated direct economic impact of around NZ$10 billion ($6.23 billion) after two years.

Australia has also stepped up its precautions against the disease.

Ardern said Biosecurity New Zealand, the country's agency to keep pests and diseases out of the country, is stopping any traveller from bringing personal consignments of meat products from Indonesia and requiring them to use footmats to wash their shoes at airports when they return.

"To all New Zealanders and travellers please be responsible. Please be honest and thorough in your biosecurity declarations as you return from overseas travel," she said.

She stressed that any travellers who had interacted with animals in a country known to have foot and mouth must stay away from farms for a week.

Ardern said ports were also taking extra precautions to make sure that nothing, including shipping containers, coming into the country from Indonesia might be contaminated.

($1 = 1.6041 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
TRAVEL
Daily Beast

Thousands of Tourists Trapped in Chinese Resort by Extreme Covid Lockdown Policy

More than 2,000 vacationers are stuck in a southern Chinese resort town as authorities continue to pursue a hard-line zero-COVID policy with stringent lockdowns. After more than 500 COVID cases were reported last week in Beihai—a popular destination for visitors to the Guangxi region—parts of the city were ordered to shut down Saturday, with mass testing and orders prohibiting residents from leaving their homes coming into force. The restrictions also affected Weizhou island, around an hour’s boat ride off the coast; on Friday, tourists were told to leave for the mainland and hotels and guesthouses were ordered to give unconditional refunds to all their visitors.
WORLD
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders. Over the course of a two-week period in May, Harry and Meghan’s home had two security breaches, and the couple has dealt with six security alerts in the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealanders#Traveler#New Zealand Dollars#Goats#Biosecurity New Zealand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Australia
BBC

Italy migrants: Nearly 1,200 arrive by boat in 24 hours

Nearly 1,200 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy over the past 24 hours, authorities say. The migrants, who hail from several Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations, landed at ports in Sicily. Officials say 674 people were rescued and five dead bodies recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat off the...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Boston

A banana a day keeps the doctor away: study shows health benefits for women

BOSTON -- Could a banana a day keep the doctor away?  A new study found that the fruit could be good for a woman's heart.Researchers in the Netherlands looked at nearly 25,000 British men and women between the ages of 40 and 79 and found that as potassium consumption in women went up, blood pressure went down.In fact, every one-gram increase in daily potassium was associated with a 2.4 mmHg lower systolic blood pressure.  While there was no association with blood pressure in men, both men and women with the highest potassium intake were at lower risk for heart-related problems regardless of salt intake. Potassium helps the body get rid of sodium in the urine. Foods that are rich in potassium include bananas, avocados, potatoes, milk, and salmon.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
itechpost.com

A Concorde Supersonic Plane, Air France Flight 4590, Crashed on This Day 22 Years Ago

What could have been a revolutionary change in the global airline industry came to a halt when the world's fastest commercial jet crashed, killing more than a hundred people. On an unassuming summer day in 2000, the Concorde supersonic plane was bound to take dozens of tourists from Paris to New York for a cruise. None of the passengers on Air France Flight 4590 knew that the world's fastest commercial jet would never leave Europe and would eventually ground the fleet forever.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy