Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, FRANCESCA EBEL Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Tunisia's President Kais Saied, center, leads a security meeting with members of the army and police forces in Tunis, Tunisia, July 25, 2021. Tunisians are heading to the polls on Monday, July 25, 2022 to vote on a new constitution. The controversial initiative has been spearheaded by Tunisian President Kais Saied that critics say will legitimize his power grab in the North African nation. S Slim Abid

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians head to the polls Monday to vote on a new constitution — a controversial initiative spearheaded by Tunisian President Kais Saied that critics say will formalize his power grab and reverse hard-won democratic gains in the North African nation.

Monday’s referendum marks one year to the day that Saied froze Tunisia’s parliament and dismissed his government — a move derided by critics as “a coup” but celebrated by Tunisians who had grown exasperated with the country’s political elites and years of economic stagnation. In the year since then, Saied has given himself the power to rule by decree and has fired dozens of judges, decisions that have provoked a series of protests.

